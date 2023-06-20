LaVerl Womack

Saturday, June 17th, 2023, LaVerl Allen Womack died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home in Rigby, Idaho. He is the 3rd son born to Almo Bud Womack and Doris Loraine Wallace of Blackfoot, Idaho. He was born on a frosty January 30th morning in 1955 in Blackfoot, Idaho. From the day of his birth, he was curious and stubborn with a passion for understanding how things work and a supernatural ability to work with his hands in repairing and building things. From the "Bloody Bucket", an ill-fated canoe built with friends but without permission from a worrying mother to the complicated machinery that he used to build a successful business, he created the things he loved.

In his youth, he was not an outstanding student, but he was a spectacular athlete whose natural grace and overwhelming strength led him to place 3rd nationally in a wrestling tournament and later to a scholarship at BYU where his success continued. As he studied, he felt the need to go on a mission, and after a few special experiences, he left his blossoming wrestling career behind to serve the Lord in Brisbane, Australia. It was in the oppressive heat, among a religiously suspicious people, that he anchored a growing testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ and of Eternal Families.


