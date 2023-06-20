Saturday, June 17th, 2023, LaVerl Allen Womack died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his home in Rigby, Idaho. He is the 3rd son born to Almo Bud Womack and Doris Loraine Wallace of Blackfoot, Idaho. He was born on a frosty January 30th morning in 1955 in Blackfoot, Idaho. From the day of his birth, he was curious and stubborn with a passion for understanding how things work and a supernatural ability to work with his hands in repairing and building things. From the "Bloody Bucket", an ill-fated canoe built with friends but without permission from a worrying mother to the complicated machinery that he used to build a successful business, he created the things he loved.
In his youth, he was not an outstanding student, but he was a spectacular athlete whose natural grace and overwhelming strength led him to place 3rd nationally in a wrestling tournament and later to a scholarship at BYU where his success continued. As he studied, he felt the need to go on a mission, and after a few special experiences, he left his blossoming wrestling career behind to serve the Lord in Brisbane, Australia. It was in the oppressive heat, among a religiously suspicious people, that he anchored a growing testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ and of Eternal Families.
On Christmas day, 1977 LaVerl was engaged to the love of his life, Kaye Lloyd of Moreland, Idaho. They were sealed for time and eternity on March 18th, 1978, in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His four sons: Jacob, Isaiah, McKay, and Jordan came quickly to complete this happy family. LaVerl loved his children, and the greatest moments of his life were found in watching his boys play and have adventures.
LaVerl was an adventurer from his youth, and he carried that spirit into his marriage and family. He took his wife skydiving, scuba diving, hiking, mountain climbing, flying, and he included his sons in every adventure that he could arrange. He taught his family to be wise in making choices, and to be prepared when seeking adventures. He was thrilled to see his family succeed.
He started Teton Peaks Log Homes in 1988, because he wanted his sons to work and to pay for their missions. He enjoyed measured success in business and was able to help many people over the years. He sacrificed many things for many people. He gave time, materials, and love to anyone who needed it. He gave so much that he often went without, and he was happy to do it. Self-sacrifice and love are the hallmarks of the life of LaVerl Womack.
He is survived by his wife, Kaye Womack, their three living sons: Isaiah (Lisa), McKay (Erin), and Jordan (Sara). They have 20 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers: Barry (Linda), Wesley (Jennifer), and Lavon (Rebecca), as well as two sisters Diana, and Dorena (Ron). He is preceded in death by his oldest son Jacob, his parents Bud and Doris, and two brothers DeRay (Shawna), and Bryce.
Services will be held Thursday, June 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the LaBelle LDS ward building at 4223 E 528 Rd N, Rigby, Idaho. Interment will follow at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. LaVerl 1/30/1955 - 6/17/2023Allen Womack
