Shawn Wood

Shawn Paul Wood was born January 24, 1980 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of 4 boys, Thomas Robert Wood, Martin Eric Wood and Jason Jay Wood. He tried to tag along with everything they did. He had a wonderful childhood running the neighborhoods and doing the thing boys did in the 80's. He loved baseball, fishing, skateboards, fishing, football, fishing, bonfires and fishing. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In 2007 he met the love of his life Kimberly Polatis. He enjoyed doing anything if it was with her. They were married on July 31, 2010 in Blackfoot, Idaho. As he grew older, he still loved fishing. He collected baseball cards and had over 1000 individual Piazza cards. He loved the Raiders football team, music; anything from Tu Pac to Steve Earl to the Bellamy brothers.


