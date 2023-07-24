Shawn Paul Wood was born January 24, 1980 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was the youngest of 4 boys, Thomas Robert Wood, Martin Eric Wood and Jason Jay Wood. He tried to tag along with everything they did. He had a wonderful childhood running the neighborhoods and doing the thing boys did in the 80's. He loved baseball, fishing, skateboards, fishing, football, fishing, bonfires and fishing. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In 2007 he met the love of his life Kimberly Polatis. He enjoyed doing anything if it was with her. They were married on July 31, 2010 in Blackfoot, Idaho. As he grew older, he still loved fishing. He collected baseball cards and had over 1000 individual Piazza cards. He loved the Raiders football team, music; anything from Tu Pac to Steve Earl to the Bellamy brothers.
After they bought their home in 2020, he started gardening. Hopefully his garden does well this year. In 2018 Shawn earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design. He was very proud of that accomplishment. He was a very loving and caring husband, son, brother and uncle. Kim and Shawn had no children, but he loved his nephews, Carston, Tanner and Zander Wood, and the only girl, his niece Madelyn May Wood. He would have done anything for them.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Robert Wood, grandparents Byron and Marion Howard Taylor, grandparents Joanne Smith Peterslie and Lyle Peterslie, brother in-law Douglas Adam Polatis and his father-in law Jay Ellis. We are sure he has had a wonderful reunion with them. And he is probably fishing...
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Polatis Wood, her mother Betty Ellis and her father Kevion (Hazel) Polatis. His parents Robert Jay Wood and Janice Taylor Wood, brothers Marty (Vee) Wood, Jason (Karrie) Wood, and numerous in-laws. We can't forget His best buddy, their dog Dodger, and many uncles, aunts and cousins, and lots of very good friends, especially Shane Chastain, Annie Stamm, and Josh Hendricks.
Our hearts are breaking. Until we meet again....
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com Shawn 1/24/1980 - 7/20/2023Wood
