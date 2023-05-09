David Jerold Wyatt, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away on May 5, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
David was born September 29, 1964, to Jerold Peterson Wyatt and Linda Farrol Wyatt in Mountain Home, Idaho.
David Jerold Wyatt, 58, of Idaho Falls, passed away on May 5, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
David was born September 29, 1964, to Jerold Peterson Wyatt and Linda Farrol Wyatt in Mountain Home, Idaho.
David lived most of his life in Idaho Falls. When he was young his family traveled with his dad in the military, which took him to places like Turkey, Texas, and the Philippines. He often talked about the Philippines and how he wished he could go back.
He went to schools in Idaho Falls then left for Job Corps in Washington and became an apprentice bricklayer. He later started working for Skippers Seafood and quickly became a team lead, later transferring to Burley, ID to help open a Skippers, working there for a couple of years until they closed. He then worked for the City of Burley for 10 years, before taking a Job for Bonneville County working at the Hatch Pit for 18 years, where he was a heavy equipment operator.
David was very active growing up. He loved to snow ski, snowmobile, camp, hunt, and fish and tried to do these activities as much as he could. He had a love for music and taught himself how to play the guitar, owning several that he enjoyed playing. He also had drums and was a self-taught percussionist.
He met Wanda in 1986, they were later married and had 3 beautiful children: Monica, EJ, and Jamie. They divorced years later. In 2005, David met his fiancé, April, and her children: Ashley, Aubree, and Robert Winters. He was a loving partner and "papa" to them for the last 18 years.
David loved being a grandfather and had 9 grandchildren: Kalub, Jace, Kaili, Titan, Jackson, Blakelyn, Kaylinn, Felicity, and Tucker.
David is survived by his children: Monica (Paul) Verlanic, EJ (Brittny) Wyatt, and Jamie (Rich) Wyatt; his Fiancé, April Winters, and her children: Ashley Jo Winters- Glenn and Aubree Winters; his sister, Tracy; his brothers: James, Chad, Curtis, and Chris; his Stepmom, Sheryl; his Aunt Jill and Uncle Ken; multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents: Jerry Wyatt and Linda Wyatt; his grandparents: Herbert and Verna Wyatt, Henry Delroy Jeffs and Alice Farrol Shaw Jeffs; his uncle, Robert H. Jeffs; and April's son, Robert Jared Winters.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St., Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to the services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com. David 9/29/1964 - 5/5/2023Jerold Wyatt
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.