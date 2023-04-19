Howard Elston Wynn passed away peacefully at home on April 10, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on July 1, 1930 in Thomas Idaho to Ingrid and Howard "Jinks" Wynn. His education started early as he attended school in Springfield and Aberdeen. Not only was he a diligent student, he was a hard worker. His junior and senior years of high school he was the school bus driver, picking up and delivering his fellow classmates each day as he went to and from Springfield to Aberdeen. He was also the student body president during those 2 years of high school. After high school he was preparing to serve a mission, but was drafted into the army. He served in the Korean war for 2 years. After returning home, he began farming and attending BYU, majoring in Ag business. During this time, he started dating Carol Renee Lloyd, who would shortly become his eternal companion. They were married on Nov 11, 1955 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They purchased a farm in Sterling Idaho, where they began their life's work side by side. Elston served in many church callings including serving as the Bishop of the Lakeview ward. He also served on the Aberdeen School Board, and as a board member of the Soil Conservation District. While living on the farm they raised 7 children, with a healthy emphasis on faith, family, work, and fun, almost always in that order. After 43 years of farming Elston decided that he had moved enough lava rocks. He retired his irrigation shovel, sold the cows and the farm. They moved to the big city of Blackfoot Idaho for the next chapter of their lives. They built a home, and enjoyed their retirement to the fullest. They served a full time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Elberta UT as part of the farm management program. They served for 7 years in the Idaho Falls Temple. They traveled around the world, visiting friends and family. Their greatest joy in life is spending time with their family, which has grown to 103 including children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Elston was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Harold. He is survived by his beloved wife Renee of 67 years, children Rob(Pat), Ron(Dori), Dave(Kim), LuAnn Lankford (Larry), June Larsen (Rick), Shane(Kimberly), Brad(Danielle), his brother Russell, and 27 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Blackfoot Stake Center. The family will meet with friends two hours prior to the service at the church, beginning at 12:00 p.m.
