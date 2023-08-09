Kevin Yagues

Kevin Brian Yagues, 63, of Boise, Idaho died in a plane crash in Idaho City on Friday, August 4, 2023. Kevin was well loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was hard working, humble, caring and always willing to lend a hand; a gentle gentleman who was a dear friend to everyone; he gave the best hugs and loved to make people laugh. As a young adult, Kevin searched for the way of God that matched what he read in the Bible. He found what he was searching for in 1984 and his faith defined and guided the rest of his life. He will be missed by so many.

Kevin was born on February 5, 1960, to Donald Eugene Yagues and Shirley Pauline Gauer Yagues in San Mateo, California. Kevin moved with his family to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1976. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1978. Kevin attended Idaho State University from 1978 to 1980 and the University of Idaho from 1980 to 1982 where he graduated with a BA in Graphic Arts. Kevin married Shelly Dawn Cable on September 1, 1984, at the Boise Train Depot. Kevin owned and managed Auto Spring Corporation in Boise from 1983 until he passed. Kevins treasured role as Papa started in 2011 and brought him great joy.


