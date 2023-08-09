Kevin Brian Yagues, 63, of Boise, Idaho died in a plane crash in Idaho City on Friday, August 4, 2023. Kevin was well loved and respected by everyone who knew him. He was hard working, humble, caring and always willing to lend a hand; a gentle gentleman who was a dear friend to everyone; he gave the best hugs and loved to make people laugh. As a young adult, Kevin searched for the way of God that matched what he read in the Bible. He found what he was searching for in 1984 and his faith defined and guided the rest of his life. He will be missed by so many.
Kevin was born on February 5, 1960, to Donald Eugene Yagues and Shirley Pauline Gauer Yagues in San Mateo, California. Kevin moved with his family to Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1976. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1978. Kevin attended Idaho State University from 1978 to 1980 and the University of Idaho from 1980 to 1982 where he graduated with a BA in Graphic Arts. Kevin married Shelly Dawn Cable on September 1, 1984, at the Boise Train Depot. Kevin owned and managed Auto Spring Corporation in Boise from 1983 until he passed. Kevins treasured role as Papa started in 2011 and brought him great joy.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Shelly Dawn Yagues, of Boise, Idaho, his daughter, Nicole Rene Draggoo (Jeremy), of Chelan, Washington, and his son, Brian Zachary Yagues, of Boise, Idaho; Grandchildren Connor, Vanessa, and Tanner Draggoo, of Chelan, Washington; mother, Shirley Yagues of Idaho Falls, Idaho; twin brother, Scott Anthony Yagues, Idaho Falls; sister, Donalee Anne Jolna, West Hollywood, California; mother-in-law, Verleen Cable, Payette, Idaho; brother-in-law, Kelly (Bonnie) Cable, Thornton, Colorado; and brother-in-law, Kevin Cable, Boise, Idaho as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Yagues of Idaho Falls and his father-in-law, Clarence Cable of Fruitland, Idaho.
Kevin loved his years as a volunteer fire fighter with the Whitney Fire Department (1983 to 1998) and maintained close contact with local fire fighters until his passing. Kevin led a full life which included scuba diving, golf, motorcycling, bowling, rodeo and traveling and spending time with his family (especially to Hawaii). Kevin's one overriding hobby was his love of aviation. He earned his pilot's license in 1977 and built, flew, and repaired airplanes throughout his life. Many of his closest friends belonged to the aviation brotherhood. He was especially humbled by his inclusion in the Quiet Birdmen fraternity.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Kevin's name to the Civil Air Patrol or the Boise Fire Dept. Burnout Fund.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Dr., Nampa, Idaho. Funeral Services are under the direction of family and friends and Alden Waggoner Funeral Chapel with Lyle Waldo and Kendall Joyce officiating. Kevin 8/4/2023Brian Yagues
