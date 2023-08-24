Lee (Tug) Young

Dad was born July 9, 1956, to Pat Young & Bus Young in Toole, Utah. He passed away at age 67 at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 16, 2023. He graduated from South Freemont High School in St. Anthony, Idaho; he also attended Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho. During high school he played football and wrestled where he loved and excelled at both sports. Following high school he married Marilyn Higgins; they had a beautiful daughter Cherilyn but would later divorce. Couple years later he would find the love of his life Debbie Rowberry who already had two sons Matthew and Johnny and later they would have a beautiful daughter Sophia. They made a great family and embarked on quite the adventures in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Colorado living in many towns and met many great people.

Dad always spoke about a Hawaii vacation he took with his brother Dan; it was one of his greatest adventures he went on especially with his brother. One of his favorite places was the Bell Brand Ranch in northern Nevada; he worked there twice throughout the years and still talked about his love for it recently. He was also a roofer up in Hailey and Sun Valley area with his brother-in-laws Greg and Vern, they roofed many beautiful homes and buildings, dad always loved working with them and spending time with his sisters Liz and Jody and spoke of it often. Dad always spoke of all his siblings and cousins, he loved them all dearly; they all ran around together in the early years and loved every minute of it, it always made him smile talking about the shenanigans they always got into.


