Dad was born July 9, 1956, to Pat Young & Bus Young in Toole, Utah. He passed away at age 67 at his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho on August 16, 2023. He graduated from South Freemont High School in St. Anthony, Idaho; he also attended Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Idaho. During high school he played football and wrestled where he loved and excelled at both sports. Following high school he married Marilyn Higgins; they had a beautiful daughter Cherilyn but would later divorce. Couple years later he would find the love of his life Debbie Rowberry who already had two sons Matthew and Johnny and later they would have a beautiful daughter Sophia. They made a great family and embarked on quite the adventures in Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Colorado living in many towns and met many great people.
Dad always spoke about a Hawaii vacation he took with his brother Dan; it was one of his greatest adventures he went on especially with his brother. One of his favorite places was the Bell Brand Ranch in northern Nevada; he worked there twice throughout the years and still talked about his love for it recently. He was also a roofer up in Hailey and Sun Valley area with his brother-in-laws Greg and Vern, they roofed many beautiful homes and buildings, dad always loved working with them and spending time with his sisters Liz and Jody and spoke of it often. Dad always spoke of all his siblings and cousins, he loved them all dearly; they all ran around together in the early years and loved every minute of it, it always made him smile talking about the shenanigans they always got into.
Dad loved to fish, his favorite fishing spot was on his grandma and grandpa Young's ranch in Chester, Idaho right on the river, he spent a lot of time helping them on their ranch and most nights he caught fish for their supper. He also loved to golf, he was pretty good at it and all of us kids were always trying to beat him at the sport, not sure we ever did. He golfed from St. George Utah, Colorado and Idaho, he really didn't have a favorite course, he liked them all but had love for the course in Freemont County near where his grandparents ranch was in Chester. He was just finishing up the paperwork to be retired so he could spend more time fishing and golfing in different areas he has never been.
Dad loved to fly, he often spoke about a few of his flying adventures but one stuck out for him through the years, we all pitched in and he took a plane ride over the Tetons, not only did he fly the plane for a few minutes, he was flying over the mountains that always reminded him of home, he always felt if he could see the Tetons he was home.
Dad grew up loving and had a passion for heavy equipment following in his father's footsteps, he ran everything he could get his hands on, his favorite equipment was the dozer and his passion was the blade. He also drove many different trucks for spuds, grain, alfalfa, equipment, logs and fertilizer.
Dad was an avid Green Bay Packers fan; he tried to watch every game he could get his eyes on, when we lived in Colorado I took Dad to a Denver Broncos vs. Green Bay Packers game and the glow my Dad had for weeks was so awesome to witness, he loved that game and always remembered it.
Dad is survived by his daughter Cherilyn Olson, son Matthew (Trish) Nelson, son Johnny (Celeste) Nelson, daughter Sophia (Jim) Jeffers, sister Linda (Brent) Morrill, sister-in-law Judy Young, brother Dan (Jackie) Young, sister Hattie (Kevin) Homan, sister Liz (Vern) Exner, brother Scott (Nancy) Young, sister Jody Exner. Grandchildren, Brianne, Jesse O, Christian, Jesse J, Lucas, Cody, Trinity B, Harmony, Zander, Trinity S, Zeejay and Lincoln. Great grandchildren Amara and Freya and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he adored dearly.
Dad is preceded in death by his father Bus Young, mother Pat Young, wife Debbie Young, brother Richard (Dick) Young, brother-in-law Greg Exner, niece Danielle James, son in law Tom Olson, all his aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
Services will be held at 11am at Riverview Cemetery 2274 South Parker Rd. St. Anthony, ID. 83445. After graveside service we will meet at Keefler Park on S Bridge St. in St. Anthony, next to the river with the giant soldier statue from noon till 5pm. Lee (Tug) 7/9/1956 - 8/16/2023L Young
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.