Patricia Jane Bigler Ziebarth passed away in her sleep on August 20th, 2023 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 94.
Mom was born in Sugar City, Idaho on December 1, 1928 to Armond John (Dick) Bigler and Grace Mildred Thomas Bigler. She was the oldest of four children. The birth of Patricia was followed twelve months later with the arrival of her precious baby brother, Rex. The two of them ended up being in the same classrooms, where many people thought they were twins. A number of years later, her brother Craig and baby sister Jacci were born. Although they were not wealthy, her mother, Grace, was a master seamstress who made her the most beautiful clothing that would surpass anything purchased at a fancy department store.
The family later moved to Salt Lake where her father worked for U & I Sugar. A few years later, there was another move to Shelley, Idaho. She graduated from Shelley High School, but not in the usual way. At the age of 18, Mom was bucked off a horse and landed on a fence fracturing her femur. She spent the following months in bed in a body cast, missing her high school graduation and dance. One day, a large number of her classmates surprised her with a bedside visit to cheer her up and bring the graduation celebration to her.
After high school, she worked several different jobs. The first was in the cosmetics department at CC Andersons in downtown Idaho Falls, then as a switchboard operator for Mountain Telephone Company. She claimed some of the operators listened in on the conversations of others, but she never did (wink, nod). Mom said she would often get asked out on dates by men on the end of the line. Maybe the 1940's version of Tinder? Before retiring, she worked at The Oral Health Center. In her "spare" time, she tied and sold intricate fishing flies.
Mom broke a few hearts before meeting a handsome man, a World War II veteran and Notre Dame graduate in accounting, John L. Ziebarth. After five years of fishing, hunting, and driving the countryside with her beau, John, there was no commitment in sight. Mom moved to San Francisco, but it didn't take long for John to follow her there. On the way home, they were married in Sparks, Nevada on March 22, 1954. She briefly worked as a secretary at the Atomic Energy Commission before landing the career that she always wanted, that of being a mother. Mary was born in 1955, followed by Susan, Jan, John, Larry, Richard, and at the age of 45, Steven was born. For some strange reason, she wanted 12 children. But, seven was all the turquoise van could hold.
Many hectic and fun filled years followed. She never missed a holiday or birthday celebration. While raising seven children, Mom was caregiver to her elderly mother and father-in-law, Charles and Annie Ziebarth; as well as her sister-in-law, Marie Brenny.
Her final caregiving duty was to help care for her mother and shopping buddy, Grace. They had a unique and special bond, being friends and confidants as much as mother and daughter.
Pat and John built a cabin next to her parents in Island Park, Idaho on Henry's Lake.
The cookie container was always full and Mom could easily whip up a multi course meal for 20. In addition to hunting and fishing, she could out-hike most of us well into her 80's. She golfed for a while and was an avid skier. All through her 60's and into her 7O's, Mom would hop on the bus to Kelly Canyon for a day of skiing.
After Dad's death in 2004, Mom was able to move to Moab, Utah where her sister Jacci and brother Craig live. They were often joined by their older brother, Rex. Moab was her happy place. Their annual sibling hikes evolved into family reunions with the addition of children, grandchildren, and cousins. Her favorite thing to do was to watch the beautiful sunsets with a glass of wine, surrounded by friends and family. She, also, loved spending time hiking and playing with her grandchildren, Kassie, Hannah, Giana, Alia, Will, and Fynn. As Mom got older and needed supplemental oxygen, she still managed to hike while carrying oxygen in a backpack.
Visits at Fairwinds from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren (Conrad and Annika) brightened her days. She was able to take rides and made a couple of trips to Moab until it became too uncomfortable. Wherever Mom went, whether it was to a restaurant or the Emergency room, her entourage followed, often overflowing the hospital room. We would joke that we were her posse. Her 93rd birthday was held at the Bone Store, where she was given her official sheriff badge with her "posse" at her beck and call.
She was a funny, intelligent, hardworking, incredible woman who loved her family above all else. We love you always and forever, Mom!
Patricia Ziebarth was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Ziebarth; her parents: Dick and Grace Bigler; and her beloved grandparents: Armond and Ellen Bigler. She is survived by her seven children: Mary Ziebarth, Susan Ziebarth, Jan (John) Grimmett, John Ziebarth, Larry Ziebarth, Richard (Kim) Ziebarth, and Steven (Erica) Ziebarth; her grandchildren: Kassie (Curtis) Olson, Hannah Ziebarth, Giana (Albon) Smith, Alia Grimmett, Will Ziebarth, and Fynn Ziebarth; great-grandchildren: Conrad and Annika Olson; brothers: Rex Bigler, Craig (Susan) Bigler, and sister Jacci Weller.
As per her request, there will be no funeral. Her family and friends will gather on October 1st for a sunset toast at Thelma and Louise (Dead Horse) Point outside of Moab, Utah. Her ashes will be placed next to her parents in Island Park, Idaho. The family would like to thank the staff at Fairwinds Assisted Living and Aspen Home Health for the care and kindness that they gave to Mom. We cannot thank you enough! Patricia Jane Ziebarth
