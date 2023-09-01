Patricia Jane Bigler Ziebarth passed away in her sleep on August 20th, 2023 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 94.

Mom was born in Sugar City, Idaho on December 1, 1928 to Armond John (Dick) Bigler and Grace Mildred Thomas Bigler. She was the oldest of four children. The birth of Patricia was followed twelve months later with the arrival of her precious baby brother, Rex. The two of them ended up being in the same classrooms, where many people thought they were twins. A number of years later, her brother Craig and baby sister Jacci were born. Although they were not wealthy, her mother, Grace, was a master seamstress who made her the most beautiful clothing that would surpass anything purchased at a fancy department store.


