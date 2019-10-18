General conferences of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints take place every six months, originating in the 21,000-seat Conference Center in Salt Lake City and reaching a global audience estimated to be in the millions. Below is a summary of news and announcements from the October 2019 proceedings.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continued his fervent focus on improving the faith’s temple worship Sunday at the concluding session of general conference. He read an updated list of questions Church members will be asked when receiving a temple recommend.
Do you have faith in and a testimony of God, the Eternal Father; His Son, Jesus Christ; and the Holy Ghost?
Do you have a testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and of His role as your Savior and Redeemer?
Do you have a testimony of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ?
Do you sustain the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as the prophet, seer, and revelator and as the only person on the earth authorized to exercise all priesthood keys?
Do you sustain the members of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as prophets, seers, and revelators?
Do you sustain the other General Authorities and local leaders of the Church?
The Lord has said that all things are to be “done in cleanliness” before Him (Doctrine and Covenants 42:41).
Do you strive for moral cleanliness in your thoughts and behavior?
Do you obey the law of chastity?
Do you follow the teachings of the Church of Jesus Christ in your private and public behavior with members of your family and others?
Do you support or promote any teachings, practices, or doctrine contrary to those of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?
Do you strive to keep the Sabbath day holy, both at home and at church; attend your meetings; prepare for and worthily partake of the sacrament; and live your life in harmony with the laws and commandments of the gospel?
Do you strive to be honest in all that you do?
Are you a full-tithe payer?
Do you understand and obey the Word of Wisdom?
Do you have any financial or other obligations to a former spouse or to children?
If yes, are you current in meeting those obligations?
Do you keep the covenants that you made in the temple, including wearing the temple garment as instructed in the endowment?
Are there serious sins in your life that need to be resolved with priesthood authorities as part of your repentance?
Do you consider yourself worthy to enter the Lord’s house and participate in temple ordinances?
President Nelson announced plans to build eight new temples throughout the world. For the first time, the announcement of eight new temples was made Saturday evening during the women’s session of general conference.
President Nelson’s announcement brings the total number of operating temples (166) and temples announced or under construction (51) to 217 worldwide.
The new temples will be in the following locations: Freetown, Sierra Leone; Orem, Utah; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Bentonville, Arkansas; Bacolod, Philippines; McAllen, Texas; Cobán, Guatemala; Taylorsville, Utah
Church leaders announced changes to Aaronic Priesthood Quorums and Young Women classes to give young men and young women more opportunity for all-around growth. Notable changes are listed below.
The responsibility of the bishop as president of the Aaronic priesthood is being emphasized in accordance with Doctrine and Covenants 107:15.”
Because of this adjustment, Young Men presidencies in local congregations are now discontinued so bishops can spend more time with youth.
Young Women presidents now report to and counsel directly with a bishop.
Young women have a new theme.
The number of Young Women classes in a ward can vary based on local needs.
Young Women classes are now called “Young Women.” Old class names (Beehive, Mia Maid and Laurel) will no longer be used.
At all levels of Church governance, Relief Society, Young Women, Young Men, Primary and Sunday School are referred to as “organizations” instead of “auxiliaries.” Those who lead these organizations at the general level are “General Officers”; those who lead organizations at the ward and stake level are “ward officers” and “stake officers.”
General Authorities and General Officers of the Church met the morning of October 2, 2019, to be instructed by the First Presidency. President Russell M. Nelson shared with them a new Church policy related to the witnessing of ordinances, including baptisms performed in chapels and temples.
Any baptized member of the Church may serve as a witness of the baptism of a living person. This change pertains to all baptisms outside the temple.
A proxy baptism for a deceased person may be witnessed by anyone holding a current temple recommend, including a limited-use temple recommend.
Any endowed member with a current temple recommend may serve as a witness to sealing ordinances, living and proxy.