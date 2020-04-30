BLACKFOOT – On this day, May 1, the following events took place in sports.
1924 MLB game by innings — Brooklyn Robins tie the Boston Braves, 1-1, in 26 innings
1925 Future Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Jimmie Foxx makes his MLB debut at 17 for Philadelphia A’s; pinch-hits a single in 9-4 loss v Washington
1926 Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Satchel Paige (19) debuts in the Negro Southern League for Chattanooga
1926 Rotterdam soccer club Black White '28 is established
1943 69th Kentucky Derby: Johnny Longden wins aboard heavy favourite Count Fleet in the ‘street car Derby’
1947 Cleveland Indians abandon League Park (venue for weekday games) to play all MLB games at Municipal Stadium
1948 74th Kentucky Derby: Eddie Arcaro wins aboard Citation to become first 4-time Derby winning jockey
1954 80th Kentucky Derby: Raymond York wins aboard Determine, his only Derby success
1954 Preston North End defender Joe Marston becomes the first Australian to play in an FA Cup Final, a 3-2 loss to WBA
1955 American golfer Babe Didrikson-Zaharias wins the Peach Blossom LPGA Tournament in Spartanburg, South Carolina, her final victory before her death the following year
1955 Future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller tosses his record 12th 1-hitter in Indians’ 2-0 win v Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Stadium
1957 Flevo Boys Football Club is established in Emmeloord, the Netherlands
1965 91st Kentucky Derby: Bill Shoemaker wins aboard Lucky Debonair, the third of his 4 Derby victories
1965 Stanley Cup, Montreal Forum, Montreal, Quebec: Dick Duff has a goal and 2 assists as Montreal Canadiens beat Chicago Blackhawks, 4-0 in Game 7 to take title 4-3
1969 Houston Astros hurler Don Wilson blanks Cincinnati Reds, 4-0 for second career no-hitter
1969 Leonard Tose buys NFL Philadelphia Eagles for a professional sports record $16.15m
1971 97th Kentucky Derby: Gustavo Ávila wins aboard Canonero II (wins Preakness May 15)
1976 102nd Kentucky Derby: Angel Cordero Jr wins aboard Bold Forbes, the second of 3 Derby successes
1977 French runner Chantal Langlacé sets female world marathon record (2:35:15.4) in Oyarzun, Spain
1977 American golfer Debbie Austin wins the Birmingham Classic, the first of 5 LPGA Tour victories in a 4-month span
1977 American golfer Gene Littler wins the Houston Open, his 29th and final PGA title
1982 108th Kentucky Derby: Ed Delahoussaye wins aboard Gato Del Sol, the first of consecutive Derby victories (1983 Sunny’s Halo)
1984 NFL Draft: Nebraska wide receiver Irving Fryar first pick by New England Patriots
1992 Oakland outfielder Rickey Henderson steals his 1,000th MLB career base in A’s 7-6 win at Detroit
1993 119th Kentucky Derby: Jerry Bailey wins aboard Sea Hero, the first of 2 Derby victories (1996 on Grindstone)
1995 Future Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh scores career best 200 including 231 partnership with brother Mark (126) in 4th Test win over West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica
1995 Montreal Canadiens lose 2-0 at Buffalo to miss Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in 25 years
1996 Miami Heat beaten, 112-91 to Chicago Bulls to be swept 3-0 in round 1 of NBA Eastern Division playoffs; first time in his 14 years as head coach Pat Riley ousted in the opening round
1999 125th Kentucky Derby: Chris Antley wins aboard Charismatic for his second Derby victory (1991 on Strike The Gold)
2002 Padres closer Trevor Hoffman sets MLB record for saves for one team (321) in 4-3 win v Chicago Cubs in San Diego
2004 130th Kentucky Derby: Stewart Elliott wins aboard Smarty Jones. North American wagering records smashed ($142m on 12-race card)
2004 Giants outfielder Barry Bonds sets MLB record for being intentionally walked 4 times in a 9-inning game during 6-3 defeat of Florida in SF
2010 136th Kentucky Derby: Calvin Borel wins aboard Super Saver, his third Derby success in 4 years
2012 Guggenheim Partners make the largest ever purchase of a sports franchise after buying the Los Angeles Dodgers for $2.1 billion
2017 World Snooker Championship: Briton Mark Selby defends title beating John Higgins 18-15, at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
2018 Liverpool’s Egyptian soccer forward Mohamed Salah becomes the first African to be named England Football Writers’ Footballer of the Year.
2019 Two-time South African Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya loses appeal against proposed rules to limit her testosterone levels; medically reducing levels the only way to continue competition