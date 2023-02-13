ITD open house

The State Highway 39 Project open house was held on February 9 in the City Council chambers.

 Photo by Logan Ramsey

The city of Blackfoot, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and J-U-B Engineers held an open house in City Hall to gather public feedback on a planned project that will widen State Highway 39 and add traffic lights as well as a traffic signal.

The open house was lightly attended by the public because this is the second one held on this subject. The first one saw more public comment returned, offering input on the project and making suggestions.


