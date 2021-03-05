On March 4, we observe Idaho Day, marking the 158th anniversary of the creation of Idaho Territory by President Abraham Lincoln on that day in 1863. It is remarkable that our greatest president brought Idaho into existence, approved her name, appointed her first 15 officials, and by promoting the Homestead Act and the Transcontinental Railroad Act, brought settlers to Idaho making statehood possible on July 3, 1890.
The highlight of the celebration this year is the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Idaho State Capitol building in Boise.
After the construction of its central section and dome in 1912, the grand neo-classical building was completed in 1921 after the addition of east and west wings, a truly marvelous accomplishment for a young western state with a small population. Known as “The Capitol of Light,” a metaphor for enlightenment, morality, and democracy, it is one of America’s most beautiful capitol buildings.
My most inspirational memory of the Statehouse took place on a cold winter day in February some 40 years ago. As a newly elected member of the House of Representatives, I usually walked a mile to reach the Capitol, straight ahead, from my apartment along Capitol Boulevard. One morning it was snowing lightly as I crossed the bridge over the Boise River when to my utter amazement an American bald eagle in silent majesty flew low out of the clouds toward the Statehouse. I could hardly believe my eyes. A Fish and Game officer later informed me that eagles winter along the Boise River and do indeed sometimes fly right into downtown Boise. Where else but in a place like Idaho could one see an American Eagle in the same field of vision as the State Capitol building; two glorious symbols of freedom.
We love Idaho. Her name evokes images of wide-open spaces, lovely winding rivers, and mountain skies fading into sunset. Romance lies in her name. Freedom lies in her name.