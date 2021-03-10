Bonneville County Republicans believe the most important moral issues for the 2021 legislative session are tax relief for all and ending the COVID emergency declaration. It is long past time to end the year-old “emergency” and return to the proper balance of power between the three branches of government. We unsuccessfully sought a special session to end the emergency, and after nine weeks in regular session, our legislators seem unwilling to take back their Constitutional power.
The shortest path to genuine tax relief for all Idahoans is repeal of the grocery tax. Would a 6% reduction in your family’s weekly food bill help your family budget? Anyone who eats to live will save every time they buy food. Although most legislators favor the grocery tax repeal, our state budget can absorb the revenue reduction, and Gov. Little has promised to sign a repeal bill, House committee leadership refuses to even allow hearings or debate on the repeal.
On both issues, time is running out, and we must tell our legislators what must be done. County Republicans have approved resolutions on these issues, seeking repeal of both the grocery tax and emergency declaration. Resolutions can be very powerful. The Declaration of Independence began as a resolution and resulted in a new country. A resolution can be used to suggest policy changes to deliberative bodies, such as the legislature. Resolutions explain the facts which lead to their adoption and then describe what action is needed. Resolutions serve to put the legislature on public notice that their constituents are watching and that consequences will result from inaction. Resolutions should not be discounted or ignored.
The emergency declaration resolution calls upon legislators to reclaim their law-making authority so that COVID issues can be dealt with through the regular legislative process. It further calls upon the Governor to revoke his emergency declaration immediately and cease the exercise of wrongful authority. The fact that it is legal does not make it right.
The grocery sales tax is the most unfair and regressive of the many taxes government imposes. Republicans believe Idaho’s tax structure should be fair, honest and moral. Idahoans cannot choose not to eat in order to avoid the tax. Even our poorest citizens must sacrifice to pay the same grocery tax rate as their richest neighbors. That is the very definition of immoral, and once again, the fact that it is legal does not make it right.
Republicans seek moral taxation and administration. We call upon both the Legislature and the governor to do what is right in the best interests of all Idahoans. If you agree, let your representatives know that you support these resolutions and that you are waiting for them to do the right thing and not hide behind immoral legalities.