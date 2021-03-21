It has never been the policy of public health agencies to issue mandates to protect personal health.
Mandates are not issued to stop tobacco use, to prevent cancers, neither are mandates issued to stop people who sell certain foods which cause obesity. Mandates are not used to prevent all communicable disease transmission; with the rare exception this year, due to COVID-19.
Issuing mandates to slow the spread of this novel virus was necessitated due to the unknown nature of the virus, lack of treatment options to prevent serious illness, and no vaccine available for mass distribution. Slowing the spread of the virus was essential to prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed with COVID patients which would jeopardize their ability to adequately treat all patients needing hospital care.
This is the reason why the rare and dire step to issue a public health order was justified.
Our health district is now well past that justification. Hospital capacity across the state and in our region is not threatened. Currently, in our state, sixteen hospitals report “some stresses” and thirty-two report “full care as normal.” We now have a majority of the most vulnerable population, along with our most critical workforce, vaccinated.
However, not everyone is vaccinated and sickness from COVID-19 will continue, and tragically, there will be more loss of life. For those reasons, it is essential for everyone to do everything possible to keep themselves and others safe by staying home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining space between people, and when not able to distance, wearing a face covering in public.
Eastern Idaho Public Health is working tirelessly to continue the enormous task of providing vaccinations for our public as quickly as possible. This is a critical role of public health agencies and it is where our focus must remain. So, we again plead for everyone to do your part to slow the current spike of cases, and rather than placing blame, find a way to be part of the solution. Follow all needed health measures, encourage others to follow these practices, and consider volunteering at vaccine clinics.
It is past time for our community to come together in the common cause of protecting each other rather than being divided. Let us all do that now and stop this sudden surge of virus spread.