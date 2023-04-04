When it comes to the products we buy or consume, names matter. We expect a product’s name to tell us about what it is, what it will do and whether it will make our lives better. But when the name of a product leads us to believe it is something that isn’t true, we can be misled into buying something that doesn’t give us what we expected. That’s why I am concerned that the Food and Drug Administration continues to allow dairy imitation producers to use terms associated with dairy products, like milk, cheese and yogurt, when marketing these products. This lack of enforcement by the FDA leads consumers to believe that dairy imitators are nutritionally equivalent to dairy products. By failing to enforce their own standards of identity that promote transparency and fairness, the FDA is allowing consumers to be sold a bill of goods that doesn’t live up to its name.

I know Idahoans don’t actually think that a beverage labeled “almond milk” or “soy milk” is real cow’s milk. But I also know that when a plant-based alternative is labeled as “milk,” consumers tend to believe that it provides the same health benefits and nutrient profile as the dairy product. For example, we know that milk has up to eight times as much protein as almond-based drinks, but, according to a 2018 consumer survey, 73 percent of consumers inaccurately believed that almond-based drinks were an equal or better source of protein than milk.


This column was written by Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.