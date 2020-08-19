The nationwide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment reminds us of an old, familiar lesson about American politics. The achievement of voting rights requires perseverance, energy, sacrifice of blood and treasure, brilliant strategy and organization, and leverage.
It shouldn’t be this way, of course, not in a democracy and certainly not if our nation truly aspires to fulfill the commitment to equality and equal protection, exalted in the Declaration of Independence and the 14th Amendment. But the human condition, factors of sexism, racism and an appetite for political power, to the exclusion of principles of fairness and decency, require it.
The battle for women’s suffrage, waged since the early 19th century and championed, at least formally, since the Seneca Falls Convention in July of 1848, boasted women of exceptional talents, whose names were Lucretia Mott, Susan B. Anthony, Carrie Chapman Catt, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Alice Paul, Harriet Tubman and Sojourner Truth — among others — deserve special prominence in textbooks and political discussions across our nation.
Altruism is seldom a force in American politics. White men, who held state legislative seats, were not interested in sharing power with women. Many, of course, harbored sexist prejudices. Women were not knowledgeable. Women were not rational. Women were incapable of participating in the hurly-burly, dirty world of politics. Women were already represented by their husbands, who knew what was best for their wives. A woman’s place was in the home; the creator had assigned them the role of child-rearing.
Racism accompanied sexism as a reason for denying women the right to vote. After the 15th Amendment enfranchised Black men, many Southern legislators warned against empowering Black women to vote, warning that they would form a monolithic voting block and render white men inferior.
In 1873 U.S. Sen. A. A. Sargent of California was persuaded by Susan B. Anthony, in the course of a chance encounter in a railroad boxcar, to introduce a bill granting women the right to vote. The bill went nowhere. Despite the moral power of their cause, suffragists lacked political leverage on a national scale. Members of the Senate, for example, were largely impervious to the appeals of the suffragists; indeed, they were nearly untouchable. The original Constitution, it is familiar, provided for the election of U.S. senators by state legislators, the same lawmakers who rejected the suffragist lobby in their respective states. While a half-dozen states, beginning with Wyoming and including Idaho, had proclaimed by 1910 the right of women to vote, most members of Congress were immune to suffragists’ appeals.
That changed, dramatically, in 1913, with the ratification of the 17th Amendment, which provided for the direct election of U.S. senators. Suddenly, candidates for the Senate, including incumbents, had to confront the implications of their positions on women’s suffrage if, and when, women gained the right to vote. After ratification of the Direct Election Amendment, senators had to take account of the views of voters across the state rather than the views of a few chums and cronies in the state capital. The experience in Ohio, where male voters declined to support women’s suffrage in the elections of 1912 and 1914, demonstrated the new electoral math. Sen. Warren G. Harding voted for suffrage and rode the momentum to the White House in 1920. His colleague, Sen. Atlee Pomerene, voted against the amendment and was defeated in 1922.
The suffragists also found powerful leverage in the cause and rhetoric of World War I, which President Woodrow Wilson characterized as “the war to make the war safe for democracy.” If Americans were fighting for democracy throughout the world, why not fight for it at home? How could America deny the franchise to 50% of the population and assert its status as a democratic nation? Caught in the cross-fire of wartime rhetoric and ideals, opposition to the 19th Amendment began to melt away.
The pursuit of gender equality in America continues. Passage of the 19th Amendment represented a milestone, some 250 years in the making. Its achievement reminds us of the need for perseverance in fighting for voting rights for all Americans. Evidence of their fragility surrounds us.