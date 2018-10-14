Jerry: Do you think Prop. 2 will pass?
Carrie: Prop. 2 is a question on the November ballot about expanding Medicaid for approximately 62,000 Idahoans caught in the gap. They are mostly low wage earners who make too much to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to qualify for health insurance on the state exchange.
Jerry: What are the polls saying?
Carrie: The professional firm Dan Jones & Associates polled Idahoans last July and found 70 percent “somewhat or strongly supported” expanding Medicaid to cover people in the gap. Twenty-three percent were opposed, and 7 percent were undecided.
Jerry: That sounds promising. Where’s the support coming from?
Carrie: It’s all over Idaho. Starting with the medical profession, supporters include the Idaho Medical Association, Idaho Hospital Association, Idaho College of Emergency Physicians, Idaho Chapters of the American Heart and Lung Associations, etc.
Jerry: That’s not surprising. Those folks have to deal with the day to day suffering of people caught in the gap. What about people outside of the medical world?
Carrie: Others are law enforcement groups like the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, education groups like the Idaho School Boards Association and business groups like the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry.
Jerry: Remind me who IACI is?
Carrie: IACI is known as “the voice of business in Idaho.” Many consider them to be Idaho’s most prestigious business association representing over 200,000 employees in Idaho.
Jerry: So who’s opposed to Prop. 2?
Carrie: Here in eastern Idaho, one of the most vocal opponents is local debt collections attorney Bryan Smith. According to a federal elections financial disclosure statement he filed in 2014, he is a partner in Medical Recovery Services.
Jerry: Doesn’t Medical Recovery Services specialize in collecting unpaid medical bills?
Carrie: Yes. They purchase unpaid medical accounts from doctors and hospitals for less than face value and attempt to collect them, often charging very high interest rates. Of course, those accounts include uninsured folks who can’t pay their medical bills.
Jerry: And a big chunk of the uninsured are the working poor caught in the Medicaid gap.
Carrie: Exactly. How can you pay a big medical bill when you live paycheck to paycheck? When MRS is unable to collect the debt, they turn it over to Mr. Smith’s law firm, Smith Driscoll & Associates, to obtain a court judgment. During that process, the law firm adds attorney fees and more interest charges.
Jerry: Sadly, the legal fees and interest can exceed the amount of the original debt. So what happens to the poor person who couldn’t pay his/her bill in the first place?
Carrie: Often Mr. Smith’s law firm gets a court judgment garnishing 25 percent of the defendant’s wages.
Jerry: Now, I understand why Mr. Smith is so vehemently opposed to expanding Medicaid. It will directly affect his bottom line.
Carrie: The same goes for Idaho Falls Rep. Bryan Zollinger, who works for Smith’s firm as a medical debt collections attorney. He fiercely opposes Medicaid expansion. He’s up for re-election in November.
Jerry: I see that Bryan Smith and local political boss Doyle Beck are major contributors to a brand new PAC opposing Medicaid expansion. It’s called “Work, Not Obamacare.” Of the $23,500 in cash raised by the PAC as of Sept. 30, $10,000 was donated by Doyle Beck and $2500 by Bryan Smith.
Carrie: They’re also big supporters of the extreme right-wing Idaho Freedom Foundation which, of course, opposes Prop. 2.
Jerry: Hmm. The freedom to die from lack of health care coverage. Now that’s a sorry story.