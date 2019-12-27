Like many liberal activists, David Adler will say just about anything to justify the impeachment of President Trump. It’s unfortunate because Adler claims to be a constitutional scholar, and yet when presented with the opportunity of a lifetime to provide inspired, thoughtful analysis on an issue that will forever mark how Americans view the presidency, Adler merely repackages the hackneyed arguments of Nancy Pelosi’s echo chamber.
What’s equally disturbing about Adler’s Dec. 13 Post Register article is that he basically concedes that Pelosi’s impeachment theater is entirely politically motivated, and he’s OK with that. Adler sanctions the Democrats’ strategy that says when Congress doesn’t like the president’s policies or his operating style, he can be impeached and, potentially, removed from office. Impeachment being reserved for “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” as stated in the Constitution, are apparently just extraneous words that the founding fathers added for laughs.
Fortunately, not all Democrat scholarly advisers are so transparently biased. Alan Dershowitz, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, recently wrote an essay in which he denounced the House Democrats’ power play. While Adler claims that the articles of impeachment against Trump are something of a no-brainer, Dershowitz raises solid questions about how the stated charges comport with the Constitution.
“Neither of these proposed articles satisfy the express constitutional criteria for an impeachment, which are limited to ‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.’ Neither are high or low crimes or misdemeanors. Neither are mentioned within the Constitution,” Dershowitz wrote. “Both are so vague and open ended that they could be applied in partisan fashion by a majority of the House against almost any president from the opposing party. Both are precisely what the Framers had rejected at their Constitutional Convention. Both raise the ‘greatest danger,’ in the words of Alexander Hamilton, that the decision to impeach will be based on the ‘comparative strength of parties,’ rather than on ‘innocence or guilt.’”
Dershowitz goes on to note that House Democrats appear to be “making it up as they go along in the process, thus placing themselves not only above the law but above the Constitution.” What Dershowitz doesn’t quite say, but is warning us, is that if this political sideshow is allowed to continue — and if Democrats are rewarded for their conduct — impeachment may well become a common occurrence in Washington, D.C., whenever power is split between Congress and the White House. It won’t be reserved for the things that the framers intended; it will become the political weapon of first resort.
Trump is right: The whole impeachment quest, from start to finish, has been nothing but a witch hunt, an embarrassing charade in which Democrats have gravitated from one conspiracy to the next, hoping they can produce anything that they think will stick. When the Mueller report didn’t go their way, they shifted focus to the next shiny object. Today, their focus is on the president’s decision to withhold foreign aid for an assurance the recipient of that aid was willing to investigate corruption. In any other setting, a responsible person would say that makes perfect sense. Why should Joe Biden and his son escape scrutiny just because the elder Biden is running for president?
Adler, focusing his ire on Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District congressman, Mike Simpson, says the votes on impeachment: “are the most important of his career. They will define his legacy.” Adler’s sloppy analysis of Trump’s actions and the Democrats’ response may or may not impact Adler’s legacy, but it certainly should help color his credibility, or lack thereof, as an expert on the Constitution and presidential power.