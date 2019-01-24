This Saturday the Community Food Basket warehouse on N. Boulevard will be open from 12 to 4 p.m. in order to serve government employees financially impacted by the government shutdown. What great evidence of the fact that our community is incredibly giving.
It’s encouraging to know that people can come together to help those in need.
It might be tempting to look at this situation and feel these types of resources would be enough to permanently handle the need in our communities. However, the reality is that safety net programs do far more than we often give them credit for. And as this government shutdown continues, we might discover just how ill-equipped we are to take care of our neighbors.
Let’s consider the SNAP program. The food assistance program ended up providing February’s benefit on Jan. 20 — and there’s a good chance it will prove insufficient to support families adequately until March. Food banks around the state are gearing up to try and meet the increased need. But it might not be enough.
It’s worth noting that, in Idaho, which has one of the most restrictive programs, 76 percent of SNAP recipients are in families with children and almost 30 percent include persons who are elderly or disabled. And, because this is Idaho, where wages are among the lowest in the country, more than half of SNAP recipients are in working families.
There are more than 170,000 Idaho residents participating in SNAP. Can our community resources really handle the increased need?
In Bonneville County, where we are already facing an emergency housing crisis, will we be able to handle the situation if government workers aren’t being paid — and suddenly can’t pay their rent and need places to stay?
This partial government shutdown isn’t just about the most vulnerable among us, either. The CEO of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association recently pointed out that, in order to help offset the damage current administration trade policies are likely to do Idaho’s agriculture industry, Congress passed legislation designed to subsidize farmers. Now, though, with the shutdown in effect, these government subsidies meant to go to farmers might not come through as needed.
Not too long ago, the faith-based organization Bread for the World estimated that every religious congregation in America would need to raise $714,000 a year to make up for budget cuts proposed by policymakers last summer.
As big-hearted as our community is, it’s not enough to take care of the need. Churches and private charities alone can’t fund safety net programs, especially when wages haven’t kept up with worker productivity increases over the last couple of decades. With that in mind, do we really need to continue a shutdown over a wall that would be ineffective and wasteful?