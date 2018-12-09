Carrie: Did you watch the TV coverage of former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral?
Jerry: Yes. What I found really moving was the late President’s service dog “Sully” lying next to his master’s casket.
Carrie: After his wife, Barbara, passed away last year, President Bush was given Sully, a trained service dog, to provide help and comfort. Now Sully will be retrained at Walter Reed Medical Center to assist disabled veterans.
Jerry: It’s wonderful there are places which train dogs to assist the disabled.
Carrie: Here in Idaho Falls, we’re especially fortunate to have a program. The Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) offers a service dog training program for individuals suffering from PTSD, seizure disorders and other disabilities.
Jerry: How many dogs have they trained and who’s been helped?
Carrie: They’ve trained six dogs so far. One of my favorite stories is about Patrick, a US Air Force vet, who was medically discharged after 8 years of service. His disability made it impossible for him to function in large crowds. He couldn’t go to concerts, fairs, parks like Yellowstone, etc. for fear of a panic attack.
Jerry: So what did SRAS do for him?
Carrie: The VA said he qualified for a service dog but he couldn’t afford one. So he went over to the Snake River Animal Shelter. That’s where he met Phantom, a shelter dog trained by an SRAS trainer named Jesse. Thanks to Phantom and training by Jesse, Patrick is now able to go shopping during normal hours and enjoy activities with his children involving crowds.
Jerry: Are they training any new service dogs?
Carrie: In January, they will start training four shelter dogs in a new program with St. Anthony Work Camp inmates who are transitioning into society. What’s remarkable about this program is 1) it transforms four shelter dogs into service animals, 2) helps the inmates learn new skills and 3) benefits disabled people who are given the dogs.
Jerry: Sounds like a win-win to me. What kind of dogs get selected?
Carrie: They’re all shelter dogs. What may surprise people is that some are Pit Bulls and Rottweilers. It’s not about the breed. It’s about their intelligence, drive and willingness to work.
Jerry: I’m amazed we have that in Idaho Falls. I think most people think the Snake River Animal Shelter only provides adoption services for homeless animals.
Carrie: Yes, and they’re very good at that. Since they opened three years ago, over 1,509 dogs, 1,401 cats and 55 other critters have found new homes.
Jerry: Other critters?
Carrie: Some rabbits, rats, guinea pigs, ferrets, a snake, an iguana, a hedgehog, two box turtles and a cockatoo with a bad swearing habit.
Jerry: That’s impressive. Our community really needs to thank Sylvia Medina who was the driving force and inspiration to get the Snake River Animal Shelter built. It is an extraordinary accomplishment.
Carrie: Well said! Since I’m on the SRAS Board and am passionate about keeping the shelter properly funded, I’d like to ask our readers to consider making a donation.
Jerry: What will the money get used for?
Carrie: Here are a few examples: $25 pays for an animal immunization and deworming, $50 will cover a wellness exam and $100 is the average cost of a spay/neuter procedure (cats are less expensive than dogs.) You can make a credit card donation at www.snakeriveranimalshelter.org or mail a check to SRAS, POB 51741, Idaho Falls, ID 83405.
Jerry: Patrick and Phantom’s story reminds me of what someone once said: “the social contract between humans and dogs might be the best bit of business we have ever done!”