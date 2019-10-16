I was very distressed when the president dismissed John Bolton (foreign policy adviser to 2012 presidential candidate Romney). Bolton was my kind of hawk — a principled realist. Every president needs one. And every president needs to put up with internal disagreement. President George W. Bush listened to Dick Cheney even when he didn’t like Cheney’s advice.
President Trump seems to need an echo.
I was even more distressed when, in response to our announced withdrawal from the Afghanistan/Syria theater, Turkish forces started killing our regional allies, the Kurds. Sen. Mitt Romney’s caustic assessment — “friends shamefully betrayed” was spot on.
We are at the end of the post-World War II “America is the Great Protector” era. There is next to zero support for the massive military forces needed to set things right in the Middle East, restrain China in the far east, keep a lid on the dangerous regimes in North Korea and Iran and curb Russia’s aggressive adventures. Not in the current political climate. And not without the military help of a spoiled Europe that still expects America to hop to its defense for free. No, I do not like what I am seeing. But I am being descriptive, not prescriptive. Facts are facts. My foreign policy views are reluctantly adjusting.
In a perfect world, we would ramp up U.S. military capabilities to meet more of these challenges. One example: Defense experts project that by 2030, China will seriously challenge U.S. superpower status in the Pacific. But surging U.S. defense expenditures will require a strong economy and consistent policy. Stay tuned.
My point is a simple one: President Trump prefers restraint in the use of U.S. armed personnel in places where he sees no compelling national security interest — realism trumps idealism. When he tweeted that the Kurds were not with us at Normandy (talk about foot-in-the-mouth disease) he was making a clumsy, but a defensible observation: To this president, our core interests are defined by WWII, the cold war and our traditional allies. We can’t afford to behave like a unilateral United Nations, sending small, ineffectual forces into harm’s way without committing to a world war scale military buildup.
I am weary of trying to explain this president. I am very sympathetic with his remaining advisors, patriots who are hanging in there in the interests of the country. Regrettably, from my remote viewing platform, not one viable candidate (save possibly Joe Biden whom the left-wingers in the Democratic Party have just torpedoed) can be counted on to improve on the Trump foreign policy, let alone unite the country.
The U.S. can and does make security arrangements with odious regimes when it is in our interests to do so. Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s WWII alliance with communist Russia is a case in point. President Carter’s idealism, however admirable, was unrealistic. Iran’s ruling mullahs still do not respect kindness and forbearance. U.S. military leaders have struggled with how to exit Afghanistan for years.
Idealism has limits. As does the patience of U.S. voters.