Jerry: What’s going on in this town? Thanks to all the construction delays, it took me an extra 20 minutes to drive to happy hour at the Sandpiper.
Carrie: What a hardship for you. If you haven’t noticed, the city of Idaho Falls is booming.
Jerry: There’s certainly a lot going on downtown.
Carrie: It’s become an epicenter for new development. Have you seen the brand new buildings on the corner of Memorial and Broadway? They’re called “The Broadway” and are already home to Smokin Fins, Lucy’s Pizzeria, Bank of Idaho and the law firm Parsons & Behle.
Jerry: What else is going on?
Carrie: The old Bonneville Hotel is being renovated into 32 new apartments available for lease this fall. The interior of the former Rogers Hotel building is being converted into 12 apartment lofts on the third floor with retail and office space underneath.
Jerry: I am very pleased they are renovating rather than destroying two beautiful old landmarks.
Carrie: They aren’t the only ones. The Oddfellows and Hasbrouck (formerly Karen’s Bar) buildings are also under renovation. But what I especially like are the art murals being painted on downtown buildings. Check out the cool new art on the exterior walls of the Villa Coffeehouse, Snakebite and Willowtree Gallery.
Jerry: Speaking of culture, I understand the Museum of Idaho has purchased a nearby office building and is undertaking a huge 24,000 square foot expansion. They raised almost $5 million dollars from their capital campaign to make this happen.
Carrie: What are their plans?
Jerry: They are adding a two-story exhibit hall, an upgraded education center and a new store and lobby. The additional space will allow for much larger exhibits like “The Way Out West” which will open in summer 2020.
Carrie: More renovations are also happening at the Civic Center for the Performing Arts. They are installing a hydraulic lift for its orchestra pit and beautiful new “lipstick red” permanent seats for the auditorium.
Jerry: I see there’s also a lot of development happening in Snake River Landing.
Carrie: You got that right. The new “Events Center Drive” is paved and almost done. They are also building a three-story 60,000 square foot office building on the northwest corner of Snake River Parkway and Event Center Drive. In their residential area, they are constructing 96 new apartments in addition to the 228 which are already finished.
Jerry: Isn’t there a new park going in there?
Carrie: Yes, Heritage Park will be Idaho Falls newest with 14 acres along the Snake River. Plans call for trails, surface water gardens, a spiraling walk staircase and an events amphitheater. It will be a nice addition to the city’s Riverwalk.
Jerry: I recall hearing about it because our Rotary Club is doing some fundraising for it.
Carrie: Idaho Falls is also expanding its position as a regional medical center. On the east side, next to Mountain View Hospital, one of Mountain View Hospital’s business partners are building a brand new 182,000 square foot hospital with 88 private suites. The new “Idaho Falls Community Hospital” will have an emergency room, 16-bed intensive care unit, inpatient chemotherapy and dialysis. The two hospitals will share a front entrance and restaurant-quality café.
Jerry: On the north side of the city, the long-awaited Costco will be located on Lincoln. That’s making lots of folks happy.
Carrie: What I like about this recent growth is that it’s coming from the city core and radiating out. It’s not urban sprawl where you add onto the fringes. It’s smart growth.
Jerry: Agreed. The city of Idaho Falls has certainly changed from the days when my father’s sheepherders called it “Alcohol Falls.”
Carrie: I’ll drink to that!