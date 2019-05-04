Governor Little:
Please explain to us why you signed into law the amended Medicaid expansion bill SB 1204 that includes work requirements.
You pointed out many of the amended bill’s flaws in your signing letter:
• It fails to utilize Idaho’s existing work and training program.
• The required reporting activities will result in an unnecessary administrative burden and increased administrative costs.
• Similar work requirements have recently been struck down in other states after costly lawsuits.
• Citizens trying to comply with the regulations might make errors and be unfairly penalized.
So, the work requirements added to this bill have opened up the state of Idaho to expensive lawsuits while creating costly bureaucracy. Taxpayers should take note because we will be paying those bills.
Surely you realize that these unnecessary requirements will also decrease access to healthcare for Idahoans who desperately need it. You must know that people who can’t get healthcare are less likely to be healthy and that people who aren’t healthy are less likely to be able to work.
You reminded us in your signing letter of the words in your first State of the State Address: Idaho needs to add “spring to our safety net.” Yet, these requirements do exactly the opposite: they take out any spring our safety net may have had and replace it with a steel trap.
In your conclusion, you ask legislators to revisit this flawed bill in the future. Do you really think that legislators who struggled mightily to place onerous burdens on Medicaid expansion this session will suddenly see the light next year? If anything, they’ll do what they can to destroy the bill entirely.
By signing this bill you passed up an opportunity to do the right thing for the citizens of Idaho, the thing that a majority of your constituents were begging you to do. With your veto, you would have earned the respect of the majority of voters. Yet you caved. Why? Every citizen who worked to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot and all the voters who supported it deserve to hear your answer.