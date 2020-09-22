The intrusion of armed anarchists into the Idaho Legislature’s chambers was an act that was beyond anything I might have imagined. They apparently were demanding the removal of the requirement that everyone wear face masks.
Research has demonstrated that face masks are by far the most effective measure to slow the spread of the debilitating disease COVID-19 that kills some and inflicts what threatens to be lifetime injuries on others.
In an attempt to understand their actions, I have come up with possible motives.
Since a high percentage of people dying from the COVID-19 virus are over 80, and especially those in nursing homes, could it be their intent is to help balance the national budget by killing off these people who are drawing so many Social Security and Medicare dollars? Since President Trump has suggested canceling the tax that supports Social Security and Medicare, they could be helping him out by killing off a number of these freeloaders. Never mind that they paid into these funds all their working lives.
A disproportionate number of these deaths are in the Latino, Native American and Black communities. It is likely that these deaths are due to economic conditions since these groups have a disproportionate number of poorly paying jobs, and it takes money to quarantine for a long period of time. Could it be their motive is to thin out these communities due to prejudice?
Since these anarchists fall into the “tough guy” category, they may want to thin out those of us who do not appreciate their attitudes by amplifying the spread of this terrible disease. Since they are so tough, they think they will simply shrug off the disease. In reality, they might not be so tough after all.
This brings me to the question: Do I really think they are planning far enough in advance to actually be conducting their assaults on the Legislature for any of these conspiracy reasons? I certainly do not. What I do think is they are a bunch of stupid people who want to do anything they want, and if any of these scenarios play out it will be due to plain old stupidity. Stupidity brought on by testosterone diseases.
These conspiracy postulates, while crazy, are no worst than those put out by QAnon. I cannot imagine that anyone actually believes the QAnon conspiracy theories, but obviously some are actually stupid enough to embrace them.
So, if people on the right are going to put out stupid conspiracy theories, people on the left need to put out some of their own. Can anyone reading this come up with some good ones?