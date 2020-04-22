Diane: It’s time to make primary election cycle “BARF” and “CRUD” awards identifying candidates pretending to run as Republicans in the Republican primary.
John: BARF stands for “Bummer, Another Republican Fake,” liberals who wrap themselves in the Republican brand (think of Mitt Romney). CRUD stands for “Candidate Really an Unregistered Democrat,” candidates who will vote like a Democrat but campaign like a Republican (think of Mitt Romney again).
Diane: The winners are Marco Erickson, Dave Radford, Kevin Cook, Doug Ricks, Britteny Raybould and Jon Weber.
John: That’s quite a list. What did these candidates do to earn such honors?
Diane: Each refused to participate in our Bonneville County Republican Party candidate forum.
John: Let me see if I’ve got this right. These folks want to represent the Republican Party in the general election as the Republican nominees, but they refused to participate in a candidate forum sponsored by the same Republican Party whose nomination they seek?
Diane: Exactly. And they have their own excuses for not wanting to inform the voters at a Republican Party sponsored event.
John: Marco said he preferred a “non-partisan” candidate forum.
Diane: But he’s running in a Republican primary against Bryan Zollinger. You can’t get any more partisan than a Republican primary. What’s he got to hide?
John: He sounds like CRUD — after all, he just registered as a Republican last September and hasn’t voted in a Republican primary or general election since at least 2012.
Diane: Dave and Kevin thought the forum would be “rigged” because Bryan Smith supports their opponents, Chad Christensen and Adam Frugoli.
John: What? All Smith did was send out invitations and teach the chairman, Mark Fuller, how to use Zoom. He had nothing to do with formulating the questions. In fact, Mark moderated the event and didn’t give anyone the questions in advance.
Diane: Yeah, I know. But that didn’t stop them from conjuring up a boogeyman for an excuse even when Mark sent them a personal invitation.
John: Why didn’t Britteny participate?
Diane: She said she was going to hold her own candidate forum. I guess she was going to ask herself questions.
John: Why didn’t Jon participate?
Diane: He was upset that anyone from our committee would support his challenger, Shane Ruebush. When asked if we could tell the voters he wasn’t willing to inform them about his position on issues at our Republican event, Jon said, “Go ahead.”
John: Why didn’t Doug participate?
Diane: Doug said, “I decline” because he was joining Jon and Britteny in their own forum where they could screen the voters’ questions before answering them.
John: If Doug is willing to blow off his own Republican Party now, how will he treat voters after he’s elected?
Diane: These sound like lame excuses to avoid informing Republican voters because Britteny, Doug and Jon also refused to participate in the Madison County Republican Women’s forum.
John: Wow. It sounds like these candidates are worthy of their BARF and CRUD awards.
Diane: Voters can watch the candidate forums for those candidates who participated on the Bonneville County Republican Party Facebook page. Be sure to click “videos.”