Are we choosing our representatives, or are they choosing us?
That’s a question I’ve asked myself several times in recent months as I watch the antics of some of our “representatives” as they try to silence citizen voices and insist they don’t represent constituents who don’t agree with them.
Last I checked, our legislators were supposed to represent all of us and do their best to promote policies designed to protect and benefit us.
Now, some of the so-called leaders in the Legislature are hoping to better choose their voters by getting rid of our independent redistricting commission and replacing it with a plan that would make it more likely for current incumbents to choose their voters — all the better to ignore everyone else.
As it is, in D33 our two House “representatives” have been fighting against the will of more than 60 percent of their constituents on the issue of Medicaid expansion, refusing to hold town halls and even refusing to hold one-on-one forums when they have challengers. On top of that, they were also in favor of hamstringing the ability of Idaho’s citizens to use ballot initiatives.
Right now, many of our “representatives” — from right here in Bonneville County — are spending more time trying to keep Idahoans down than actually attending to the people’s business. Bashing inclusion efforts, making legislation more complex and expensive than it has to be and shouting loudly about who they will or will not represent have seemed to be the priorities.
And, worried that things might change and that we the people will start challenging them, “leaders” in the legislature are looking for ways to gerrymander in a way that continues to keep Idaho voices down.
We’ve seen this trend for more than 20 years, though. There have been very few times in Idaho’s history when we’ve used ballot measures to try and correct the course of our legislators. In 1994, Idahoans voted for term limits. And legislatures overturned that vote. Remember the Luna Laws? And now with the Medicaid expansion.
Our legislators are fond of taking the rebuke that we the people give them, disregard it and then turn around and gaslight us, telling us it’s all our fault. Mark my words. Now that our “representatives” have gutted our Medicaid expansion bill, adding requirements that have been struck down in other states and making it more expensive and bureaucratic, they will turn around and blame us for their failures.
Rather than trying to do their duty, though, these same “representatives” will instead tell us why we’re stupid, or how they don’t need to actually represent us and then instead try to gerrymander things to the point where they don’t have to even try.
As citizens, we need to be on our toes. In recent years, our “leaders” have been increasingly public about their disdain for their fellow Idahoans. It’s barely disguised at this point, and it’s up to us to say “enough is enough.”