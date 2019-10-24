By now, anyone who has read my columns should know how important I think it is that we interact with our elected officials and engage in the issues that impact our communities.
It’s also important to learn about our candidates so we can make more informed decisions. We’ve got city council and school board elections coming up, and one of the great things about these elections is that they give us a chance to really get to know the candidates and their positions.
Organizations in town willing to hold forums are important — especially when they focus on questions from the audience. By answering questions put forth by voters, it can provide citizens with more information so they can make a choice that aligns with their values.
It’s hard work to be an engaged and educated citizen. It means looking beyond labels and researching what a person is trying to accomplish and trying to gauge how they will serve the community.
However difficult the work of becoming informed, it’s what some of this nation’s founders found extremely important. Thomas Jefferson was an early advocate of education and citizen participation as a means of protecting democracy in the form of a republic.
“Whenever the people are well-informed, they can be trusted with their own government,” Jefferson wrote in a letter to Richard Price.
Part of being well-informed is meeting with our representatives, paying attention to what they are doing in our name and participating in forums. Rather than hiding from constituents, or only answering carefully screened questions, our elected officials — and those who become our elected officials — should be open to answering tough questions and facing their constituents. The League of Women Voters continues to do a great job with this.
In the hopes of creating more opportunities for voters to interact with others, though, the Bonneville Democrats are sponsoring additional events designed to encourage the public to ask questions and get to know their candidates. One event, a forum between the candidates for Idaho Falls City Council Seat No. 3, is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. at the College of Eastern Idaho in Building 6, Room 150.
We’re hoping to have an event that week with Ammon City Council candidates for Seat No. 5 as well as one for the School District 91 trustee seats in zones No. 3 and No. 4.
While we stream these types of events on Facebook, it’s still valuable for those who can make it in person to come and ask questions. We like to give attendees a chance to ask questions, rather than limit questions to certain leaders or try to weed out challenging questions by requiring them to be submitted ahead of time.
It can be a little uncomfortable for candidates, but it’s one of the best ways for candidates to hear what the voters are interested in, learn what issues are important to constituents and let citizens interact with them personally. The hope is that, in the future, more of these types of events are encouraged as a way for voters to learn more — and for candidates to gain an understanding so they can better represent the citizens.