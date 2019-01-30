Jan. 22 marks an important date for me and an important date for millions of “people.” I was born on January 22 as the sixth child of what would eventually become a family of seven children. In a family that size we didn’t have a lot, but my parents worked tirelessly to see that our needs were met and made each birthday something special. Memories of birthdays past include anxious anticipation of special dinners my mother cooked (I always got to pick the dish), my father returning home from work with a special present, and homemade cake and ice cream.
As an adult, birthdays are certainly different, and my wife and three children ensure my birthday is special. My children sing the birthday song and insist that the cake be topped with enough candles to represent my real age that results in a small fire at my kitchen table every year. As they sing, I view the reflection of the candles in each child’s eyes, and I think of the day each of them was born — three of the happiest days in my life.
Ironically, Jan. 22 also marks the anniversary of the day the United States Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade. Roe is among the most controversial cases in the court’s history and has had a devastating effect on human life. Since 1973, over 60 million unborn children have been killed before their own birthday. That is more than one baby killed per minute of every day.
The Idaho Republican party’s position regarding this loss is clear: “We reaffirm our support for the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, and for the rights of the unborn child. We oppose abortion based on sex selection, convenience, or as a method of birth control.” Idaho Republican Platform Article XIV, Section 3(B).
The crux of Roe is the judicial determination that the baby in the womb is not a “person” and therefore has no protections guaranteed by the Constitution including the most basic of rights – the right to life. Roe prohibits any law that protects the unborn child during the first trimester, limits laws that protect the unborn child in the second trimester, but allows for laws that ban or permit an abortion in the third trimester.
This rule permits the states to allow abortions up to the very instant before birth as is the case in New Jersey. This judicial rule not found in the text of our Constitution defies both science and natural law. Modern-day adherents to this belief often refer to an unborn child as “fetal tissue” or some other dehumanizing term despite modern technological advancement that shows a beating heart, a recognizable face, fingers and toes.
As my birthday came and went last week, memories returned to birthdays of the past and also of the future. I also can’t help but wonder if the millions of birthdays that never were and the individuals they never became and what their birthday celebrations would have been.