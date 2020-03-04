As I sit down to write this article, yet another Bloomberg ad comes on the local network I left on for quiet noise. There isn’t much calming about the barrage of negative prognostications, even if Mike is quick to assure us that, despite the country going to hell in a handbasket, all we need to do is cast our vote for the New York autocratic authoritarian to usher in unbridled happiness and success.
To the consternation of essentially everyone everywhere, it’s doomsday season in America. While half the country laments the possibility that for the first time ever, a major American political party may well nominate an out-and-proud socialist hell-bent on the wholesale systematic destruction of the American system, and the other half finds sleep equally fleeting as they beat their breast over the rise of a Russian appointed reincarnation of Hitler-on-a-bad-day.
If there’s one constant in American politics, it’s that fear is that second pot of coffee at the tail end of a second consecutive week of graveyard shifts at what has long since felt like a dead-end job.
Mike is just doing what politicians do, and I’m just doing what amateur politicos do. What most of you do. Settle your ideological beliefs, apply them to the questions of the day and choose a side.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not pinning for a centrist-centric society where compromise supersedes deeply held beliefs, but I am nostalgic for a day that’s probably more a construct of rose-colored hindsight than fact — a day where, at the end of it, we could all come together on the fact that America is the most exceptional nation on God’s green earth.
Two years ago, your Bonneville Republican Party launched our annual community scholarship program with the goal of helping students pay for college. But equally important is the opportunity to invite the young adults of today to spend some time thinking over issues that we feel are important.
There will always be a myriad of social and political issues that are worthy of deep thought, and we encourage every Bonneville County citizen to be involved in the process of addressing those issues. This year, however, we’d like to encourage our youth to put the pressing issues of the day aside for a few moments and think about “What Makes Your America Exceptional.”
