Every society develops a method to resolve conflicts. In the Old West, there were shootouts in the streets. In medieval times, there were jousting and sword fights. We have traded the dueling of colonial days for two separate venues: the courts and party politics. If you have a conflict with your neighbor, the court system will resolve that conflict peaceably, hopefully without physical conflict. If you lose the case, there might be an appeal, but win or lose, eventually, the litigation is over and life goes on. We all agree that justice has been done and the fighting ends.
When you have a conflict with society or the law itself, conflict resolution can best occur in the political arena. You can run for office or support someone’s candidacy and work to change the law to improve your life and those around you. We work within the law to improve the law when necessary.
We can all remember a time after a heated battle when the two candidates shook hands, the winner taking the oath of office and the loser remaining “the loyal opposition,” supporting the winner for the good of society. Loyal opposition is a member of the minority party whose opposition to the party in power is constructive, responsible and bounded by loyalty to fundamental principles and interests.
Being a sore loser was never a badge of honor, at least not until 2016. Hillary Clinton just refused to be part of the loyal opposition, and the 2016 presidential race has literally continued for four long, torturous years. This trend away from conflict and toward continuous political turmoil has taken a toll on all of us, and we must put an end to this slippery slope of refusing to concede, no matter what, yet another gift from Hillary. Twice rejected, even Hillary must admit her time has passed. The deplorables won — move on.
I write this article before the 2020 election results are known, but the message is the same regardless of the outcome. Whether my candidates win or lose, the winner will have my support until the next election. The legislative winner will be my representative and I will hope for their success. The president-elect will be my president come January and will be in my prayers each night. We can disagree on policy without being disagreeable in our personal relationships. We can rebuild friendships bruised by the fight, but the fight must end until the next election cycle.
In some cities in our land, the loyal opposition has become looters and vandals, threatening to burn it all down if they do not get their way. We are blessed to live in a wonderful, peaceful place, which will only stay that way if the tradition of loyal opposition lives on. I invite you all to pray for the winners, regardless of party affiliation. With all the problems we face, they will need God’s help to succeed. Our nation’s future depends upon it.