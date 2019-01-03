The changing over of a year brings reflection — and promise. It seems cliché, but now really is a good time to look back on the mistakes and accomplishments of the past year, taking pride in what went right and learning from what went wrong.
Once that stock-taking is complete, though, it’s time to move forward. Time for the promise of a new year in which we can make progress.
In my own life, rather than setting resolutions, I like to pick an area of focus in two or three different aspects of my life. For example, the last couple of years I’ve let the website portion of my business flounder, instead emphasizing my freelance writing. In 2019, I’d like to bring my business focus to my own websites and get them back into proper shape. I also have a personal focus this year, on my health.
Reflection has also brought to my attention that I need a political focus. As I attended a party the other night, thrown by a friend, a few of us chatted about community. Bonneville County is full of wonderful, loving people. But we don’t always interact with people who are different from us. It’s hard to get out of our comfort zone and talk to people who might disagree with us or who are in different socio-economic circumstances.
Sometimes it’s easier to “other” them, making assumptions about them because of the labels we’ve given them. That’s one of the biggest problems with our national — and sometimes our state — politics. We look at someone from the other side and assume they’re evil or stupid, based on labels. In reality, though, someone from a different political party might share more of your actual values than the person representing you in government.
We like labels. Assuming that someone without the same socio-economic status is “lazy” helps us feel good about our own efforts, never mind that too many people in Bonneville County are working 60 or 70 hours a week at two or three jobs. They’re far from lazy. They’re overworked and underpaid. But because we don’t interact with them, we make assumptions that help us feel good about our own narratives and let us feel that nothing really needs to be done about it.
This year, I’d like to examine the labels that keep us from moving toward a greater sense of community here in Bonneville County. I’d like to look at labels of socio-economic situation, political party, religion and education — and then talk to people who’re labeled differently to me. I’d like to know what makes them tick.
If we work on this together, finding common ground rather than fighting over labels, we can build an amazing community right here in Bonneville County, and might even be surprised at all the progress we can make in 2019 and beyond.