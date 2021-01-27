What a fun and exciting first week we have enjoyed. Even the transition of control to the new administration of our 46th president has been interesting and presents a lot of changes and challenges for review. You could call it a reset of sorts. So, as our first president, George Washington, often reminded us, let us reflect on the items that unite us over those that might divide us.
In the debate over wall building or wealth redistribution, we realize that there is no external force that can make America great. Our future greatness must be accomplished in the hearts of the young who are often unaware of their potential for greatness. Perhaps we focus more on them and not our silly debates.
And if we believe it prudent, we may reflect on the fact that those who do not know or respect history are bound to repeat it. And inevitably we will repeat history if we don’t learn its lessons. One clear example is the fall of the Greek and Roman empires. Republics like theirs tumbled, as well might ours, if we individually can’t reverse the trend to take benefit from the public purse when we have no thought to repay it. We can learn wisdom from history like this.
In his book “Democracy in America,” Alexis de Tocqueville mused that the golden rule is what makes America great. But what makes America great? We must remind ourselves that we are not now nor never have been a democracy. Ben Franklin, at the conclusion of the convention that created our Constitution, was asked, “What have you given us?” The answer, “A republic, if you can keep it.” Our republic makes us great, and we all share the common charge of keeping our republic.
Under President Biden will we have a reset to something other than a republic? Will we be more accountable to our maker for the freedoms we enjoy realizing that in all of our dealings our maker is very interested in all we do? Will we remember that the phrase, commonly attributed to de Tocqueville, used to clarify the definition of American greatness was “her pulpits where aflame with righteousness?” Will we seek to invoke our maker’s blessing by living the golden rule?
Or will we hold fast to the conjectured belief that for people to be good to each other they must be coerced by the heavy hand of government? Replace it with the mental and moral crusade to elevate ourselves to all the privileges we may enjoy. We only need to recognize, practice and distribute them first among ourselves and then to the waiting world.