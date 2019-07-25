On Monday, I was invited by a member of the community to attend a City Council work session where a new initiative was presented. Intrigued, I showed up, looking forward to the presentation. Apparently, a group of ordinary citizens has been working on a plan to determine the needs of Idaho Falls — and how to make us a 21st-century community.
They brought their concerns and their plans to Mayor Casper and she, in turn, brought them to the City Council. Tonight, at 7:30 p.m., the City Council will vote on a resolution, determining whether to put this plan into place.
But what is this plan? Well, it’s about putting together a steering committee that can go out into our community and identify some of the issues we’re struggling with. The idea is to gather data on the challenges in our community — and look at data-supported ways to move forward.
Citizens will serve on the steering committee and the sub-committees so that this can be a true community effort, while hopefully sparking conversations about the type of city we want Idaho Falls to be.
What I love most about this effort is that it was spearheaded by community members, not politicians. These aren’t people with activist agendas. They are people who care about Idaho Falls, understand that it’s a great place to live and recognize that it could be even better.
With technology, society and education all changing rapidly, along with the way we interact with the rest of the world, it’s vital that we start having conversations about our community and what we want it to look like.
It’s also important to gather data about what’s going on and study what’s worked in other places. How can we implement past successful strategies for community building while at the same time remaining flexible and adaptable so we are prepared to address issues that will arise in the future?
As someone who chaired a Citizen Review Committee in the past, I’ve seen how valuable it can be when community members are actively involved in their community. This is especially true if we plan to grow a community that is sustainable — in multiple areas, including economy, education and population — for the future. Our involvement at the local level is essential if we want to shape the future.
In the coming months, there will be discussions about our values and expectations, as well as the kind of place we want Idaho Falls to be. These are conversations I’ve overheard in many places, from meetings of the D91 facilities steering committee to lunch at Republican Women meetings to people lingering over lunch in coffee shops to the Democrats’ own monthly Pizza and Politics presentations.
What’s next for Idaho Falls? Well, as active and engaged citizens, that’s up to us.