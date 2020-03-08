Jerry: How was your trip to Florida?
Carrie: It was a wonderful reunion with my sisters. Sunny beaches, a kayaking trip through a watery mangrove forest and lots of seafood. But I knew I was back in Idaho Falls when I got off the plane and had to walk onto the tarmac through freezing cold temperatures into the terminal.
Jerry: Here’s some good news for you: Starting this summer, the Idaho Falls airport will undergo major improvements.
Carrie: Really? I do like the improvements they made to the baggage area. What’s next?
Jerry: They are building three new gates for a total of six, all of which will have covered jetways.
Carrie: Where will the new gates be located?
Jerry: Three upstairs and three downstairs. That will add 30,000 square feet to our terminal.
Carrie: Why do we need to expand?
Jerry: Did you know that the airport has added 50,000 more passengers in just three years?
Carrie: That’s quite an increase.
Jerry: And it’s going to get busier. Idaho National Laboratory is planning some major projects over the next few years, which will bring considerable growth to Idaho Falls. But that’s only part of the story. The Naval Reactors Facility is also planning a big expansion.
Carrie: How much will the airport improvements cost?
Jerry: About $12.8 million.
Carrie: So ... who’s paying for that?
Jerry: The federal government will cover 93% from their Airways Trust Fund. Did you know that every time you buy a ticket, you pay a user tax that goes into that fund?
Carrie: What about the other 7%?
Jerry: That will come from local airport revenues, such as airline fees, car rentals, parking, etc.
Carrie: So, none of this comes from city property taxes?
Jerry: Correct.
Carrie: Hopefully the terminal expansion will result in more airlines serving I.F. One thing I don’t understand is why flights out of Pocatello are often cheaper than I.F.
Jerry: That’s because there’s less demand in Pocatello. Idaho Falls has more business travelers. Flights out of Idaho Falls average 95% capacity. That’s why it’s hard to get a last-minute ticket.
Carrie: If we have so many travelers, how come we can’t fly to Boise from here?
Jerry: According to airport director Rick Cloutier, airlines need to fill 75-80% of their seats to break even. They tried running flights to Boise, but there weren’t enough passengers to make it profitable. He said it costs about the same to fire up a plane to California as it does to Boise.
Carrie: If that’s the case, does our region have enough passengers to support this big expansion?
Jerry: According to a study conducted by the I.F. Airport, only 45% of travelers who live within a 60-mile radius of Idaho Falls use our airport. Another 50% drive to Salt Lake City for cheaper fares.
Carrie: As the local economy grows, increased demand should attract other airlines and lower ticket costs. That will motivate more people to fly out of I.F. instead of Salt Lake City.
Jerry: The airport expansion project will help make this a reality. Bids on the terminal design are due on March 17. They hope to start construction in June. The project will take 18 months.
Carrie: I’m glad the I.F. airport is expanding. I only wish flying wasn’t so stressful. The seats are cramped, there’s little legroom and two people can’t pass each other in the aisle without almost becoming intimate.
Jerry: As Southwest Airline’s co-founder Herb Kelleher once said, “If the Wright Brothers were alive today, Wilbur would have to fire Orville to reduce costs.”