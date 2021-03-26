BOISE — The phrase “saved by the bell” never seemed so appropriate.
Not that the Legislature’s decision to call a two-week recess necessarily spares Idaho from the strong arm of government. The bills that were pending a week ago still loom today, ready to be taken up again on the far side of tomorrow.
No, it’s lawmakers themselves who could benefit most from this short break. They need a timeout. It might restore some perspective and save them from becoming a stereotype.
From the opening days of the 2021 session, lawmakers have complained about their lowly station in life: The governor doesn’t consult them, local governments ignore their advice, the media mocks them and the public doesn’t understand.
Sidelined throughout a long summer and fall of COVID-inspired restrictions, lawmakers stewed in their resentment. Denied the respect they feel they deserve as representatives of the people, they came into the session hungry for payback. They wanted to even the score.
This strident sense of entitlement is reminiscent of a certain cultural icon — a privileged stereotype, self-centered in the extreme, who insists that the world follow her lead.
Meet Statehouse Karen.
She is, if nothing else, an expert in the proper role of government.
Over the past 10 weeks, Statehouse Karen has taken aim at virtually every elected body in Idaho, from cities and counties to local school boards. Constitutional officers and private businesses have earned her ire as well, as have voters.
Statehouse Karen chastises and criticizes with abandon — demanding, for example, that local taxing districts secure public votes before spending tax dollars on public art.
She also wants veto power over local decisions to rename certain streets or remove historic monuments.
“Only when it’s a permanent removal — that’s when we (the Legislature) get pulled in,” said Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, who sponsored the bill. “We’re not going to micromanage anything.”
Statehouse Karen is nothing if not ironic.
Regarding education, Statehouse Karen hopes to financially punish schools whose teachings stray from the party line. She also wants to remove any authority school boards have to limit or regulate which employees can carry concealed weapons in the buildings.
“This is a Second Amendment issue, and for me your Second Amendment rights don’t stop at the door of a school,” said the sponsor, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona.
Christensen then went on to assure people that the bill wasn’t about “gun pride.”
“It’s a bill about school safety and our children,” he said.
Statehouse Karen is nothing if not selfless.
She does, however, hate it when state and local governments impose mask mandates to control the spread of a contagious disease. She plans to tell them that, too, just as soon as she gets back from her COVID-19 vacation.
Much of Statehouse Karen’s vitriol this session has been reserved for the governor and attorney general. The latter’s 2022 budget, for example, remains in limbo after it was killed in the House. Dozens of proposals to rein in the governor’s emergency powers have been introduced as well.
That includes two attempts to immediately terminate his coronavirus emergency declaration, despite evidence it would block millions of dollars in federal emergency aid, including money to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Only a very public spanking by the governor prompted Karen to back off those efforts, but she continues to screech about the balance of power.
“Remember, we are the representatives of the people. It is our duty and our obligation to make sure they are represented,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, during the House debate over one of the bills.
People can talk about three co-equal branches of government all they want, Ehardt said, “but let me remind you, we are not meant to be co-equal. How easily that is forgotten. The main branch of government is actually the legislative body. Why? Because we have so many more people that need to work together in order to accomplish something.”
Yes, Statehouse Karen is a little sensitive about perceived slights.
The people she represents haven’t been spared from criticism, either.
One proposal, for example, would restrict the public’s ability use the citizen initiative process to meddle in Karen’s legislative domain. Another seeks to reserve to Karen the power to legalize “the evil weed” or any other illicit drug, rather than entrust that decision to voters.
Even the seemingly common sense task of collecting payment from customers needs her motherly advice. Witness Rep. Heather Scott’s bill to thwart anti-bacterial fanaticism by requiring all Idaho businesses to accept cash as a method of payment, regardless of the size of the transaction.
“With the COVID crisis, there’s been so many businesses saying ‘credit card only,’ or ‘no cash allowed,’” Scott said. “I just want to guarantee Idaho citizens that they can use legal tender at businesses.”
The tidal wave of complaints this session goes well beyond what’s listed here. It has been exhaustive in its breadth and continuity.
Lest we mock her too severely, though, let us say that Statehouse Karen, while shrill, isn’t necessarily unjustified. A rational argument can be made for pretty much any bill mentioned here, except Scott’s.
Certainly, given the past year of anti-this and anti-that, of Portland demonstrations and Seattle takeovers, of emergency declarations and cancel culture, it’s not surprising or unreasonable that Idaho lawmakers would make a statement, that they would seek to defend their values and the state and nation they love.
What is surprising is that this onslaught comes at a time when the absolute No. 1, forget-everything-else, top priority for Republicans is the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the Legislature to call itself back into session.
If you’re going to ask for the keys to the house, one would imagine you’d be on your best behavior. You’d tiptoe through the session, making every effort to convince the homeowners that they needn’t worry, that you won’t trash the place.
Instead, Statehouse Karen has been ... well, a Karen. She’s gone on a weekslong tear, bad-mouthing the décor, moving furniture around and repainting the walls, telling residents what poor taste they have — all while claiming she isn’t micromanaging, that she has our best interests at heart and that we can trust her to not overreach.
Seriously?
Statehouse Karen is nothing if not tone-deaf.
That’s why this two-week break may be her salvation. None of the bills cited above have made it through the entire legislative process yet. Some will be approved, but there’s still time for Karen to remember that she was elected to serve the public, not inflict her opinions on them.
There’s still time to change the focus of the session, so it’s less about lawmakers and their wounded egos and more about the needs of the state and its citizens.