This year we celebrate 100 years of a woman’s right to vote. Idaho was among the first states to allow women that right.
Madison County Republican Women not only honors a woman’s right to vote but also stresses the importance of becoming informed voters.
MCRW recently announced its traditional biennial forum for Republican candidates, which, because of COVID-19, was an online event to help inform citizens of their choices for future representatives.
To the organization’s surprise, Idaho Reps. Doug Ricks and Brittney Raybould declined the club’s invitation, as did candidate Jon Weber, something I haven’t seen in 20 years of organizing candidate forums.
Ricks is quoted as saying, “We don’t think the Madison County Republican Women can remain unbiased in hosting a candidate forum.”
This is puzzling since an independent moderator simply invites candidates to introduce themselves and then puts questions to them from the public.
Ricks also reportedly said, “Many members of the MCRW have posted several negative posts and comments on their Facebook page toward the current elected legislators of District 34.”
That is incorrect. A simple review of the MCRW Facebook postings will show that we are nothing but issue-oriented. In fact, the organization has never posted anything disparaging about any of our legislators. We asked for an apology and retraction from Ricks but never got it.
The newspaper article also quotes Ricks as saying he was disappointed in “our announcement for a forum when he did not agree to it.” Our announcement stated that all contested primary candidates had been invited to our online forum and listed times for candidate discussions. Per Idaho Federation of Republican Women bylaws, MCRW must disclose that it does not leave out inviting any contested Republican candidates.
Most organizations do not try to work around all candidate schedules before setting a forum date. This year was actually more amenable to candidate participation, in that every candidate could participate from any location via cell phone or computer.
Raybould reportedly said that she preferred holding her own forum, which “opens the door to everyone being able to participate.”
This purported benefit is misleading since our forum also opened the door to everyone, who could have simply visited our Facebook page (MCRW) and viewed the forum live or review the recorded candidate forum. Voters could have submitted questions for candidates by email.
MCRW’s forum hoped to include all opponents for a balanced presentation, enabling voters to hear and consider differing opinions. Our organization believes that responsible candidates work with all people and accept opportunities to present their platforms. They owe that to the voters.
Again, this is the first time in more than 20 years that MCRW has had available candidates decline to participate. Most people seeking office welcome the chance to share their backgrounds and views with as many voters as possible.
Bringing opponents together at the same event enables citizens to compare and contrast candidates, which is necessary for truly informed voting. Although the MCRW tried, Ricks, Raybould and Weber did not.