Paraphrasing the late Everett Dirksen, Congress spends “a trillion here, a trillion there. Pretty soon you’re into big money.” Congress remains addicted to deficits. The Obama and Trump administrations’ deficits are in the trillions.
Idaho Sen. Crapo worked hard to get the Obama administration on the fiscal restraint page. No sale. When Paul Ryan retired, the only trained economist in Congress, the last voice of fiscal restraint, left the building.
Reliance on deficit spending was the brainchild of economist John Maynard Keynes who advised: Fret not about government debt, because we just owe the debt to ourselves. Issue new currency to pay down public indebtedness because fiat money is legal tender for debt payments.
Deficit spending is tolerable when the economy grows faster than borrowing. That ship sailed. Worse: “We just owe it to ourselves” doesn’t hold. Ask foreign creditors like China and Japan, among others.
Our annual federal debt service is heading north of $389 billion. Compare the education budget at $62 billion and homeland security at $89.6 billion. Discretionary spending is a thin slice of a shrinking pie.
The fed’s quantitative easing boosted the money supply by billions. It was a thinly disguised devaluation of the dollar. Major world economies are also devaluation players. Welcome to the competitive currency devaluation game. Is it sustainable? A juggler standing on one leg will stumble.
Why is no one willing to blow the whistle? Think of the emperor’s new clothes. No adult dared tattle on the naked emperor.
So deficit hawks are rare as Antarctic buzzards.
Will President Trump or his opponent take on the U.S. debt issue? Not likely. Tackling the national debt problem would entail lower spending, higher taxes and could even trigger a recession. Our fiscal conservatives and fiscally responsible liberals are sidelined. We can only hope for continued economic growth and an eventual return to fiscal sanity before a crash.
Meantime, national Democrats are distracted by Trump’s crude rhetoric, his lack of politically correct manners and remain obsessed with their own agendas. Granted, Mr. Trump lacks verbal discipline. But the construction workers and contractors he worked with over the years are comfortable with his style. The crudeness barrier was already crossed by LBJ.
Trump was talking past the elites that were flummoxed when he allegedly stole the election. The rust belt voters still trust him because he has consistently supported their bread and butter interests and their pride. FDR understood the dignity of work as opposed to the indignity of welfare. He spoke like a patrician but honored the pride of American workers.
If national Democrats could get behind truly practical policy fixes that directly address the neglected concerns of the Trump constituency, they might win. But they first must regain the trust of the traditional Democratic constituencies that were thrown under the liberal limousine.
How about a Democratic Eisenhower or a Republican John Kennedy? Still waiting.
Do the Democrats really want to win this time? What if the deficit bubble collapses with a Democrat in the White House?