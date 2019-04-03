I’m disappointed in my representative’s vote on Medicaid expansion. Sadly, she and a handful of Republican representatives bought into the “benefits without responsibility” mindset of Medicaid expansion by voting with Democrats against a bill to require able-bodied people work to get expanded healthcare handouts.
Fortunately, Medicaid expansion with limitations passed the Idaho House of Representatives. The question is: If the legislature expands Medicaid should it include work requirements for those able to work? Several Republicans, including my representative, who claim to be “true conservatives,” think government should provide healthcare handouts without stipulation.
In a bizarre, misinformed op-ed, District 34 Rep. Britt Raybould, explained her misguided vote. She explained if some people are not covered because they refuse to abide by the work requirements, Madison Memorial Hospital (MMH) will bear more uninsured patient costs and shift costs to county taxpayers. She is wrong on several counts.
1. Her math is wildly wrong and misleading. She uses 680 as the number of people left uncovered across seven counties — an outright guess of 10 percent left out from those potentially covered. She assumes ALL 680 uncovered people will get sick or injured, all will use emergency medical services, and all will go to MMH.
She multiplies her mistake by seven — presumably to include other counties — further compounding her math error.
2. County taxpayers indirectly pay only a portion of indigent care costs because the state pays a majority. Actual cost for all Madison County indigent care is less than $1 million. Leaving only 10 percent of the existing gap “uncovered” comes nowhere close to the $1.4 million estimated by Raybould. Even using Raybould’s guess of a 10 percent gap, the new bill with work requirements will reduce indigent county taxpayer costs by 90 percent, a true savings of about $600,000. It’s a red herring for Raybould to say her no vote is protecting county taxpayers.
3. She forgets voters in her district opposed Proposition 2. One way to make the bitter pill easier to swallow for voters would be to require that Medicaid expansion be applied to the truly needy by excluding those looking for a handout without responsibility. Remember, expansion applies to able-bodied, working-age recipients — kids, elderly, single parents and many others are excluded from work requirements. Raybould doesn’t care about responsibility. Instead, Raybould voted with Democrats to expand socialized medicine.
4. The expansion bill with requirements diverts money from Planned Parenthood abortion centers and redirects it to true family care centers who favor protecting life rather than murdering innocent babies. Raybould’s calculus totally ignores this fact.
It is one thing to share a contrary view on policy, but quite another to make a vote based on fabricated “facts” and/or ignorance. Raybould doesn’t say whether she agrees in philosophy with the Democrats; she leaves the question to the imagination. But, District 34 deserves better representation, especially on issues as important as expanding socialized medicine. Bad votes based on speculation, miscalculation, and ignorance of conservative, Republican ideals, are simply unacceptable.