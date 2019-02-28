One of the first things I do when working one-on-one with clients looking to improve their finances is to ask this question: What do you value? What’s important to you?
Once they tell me what they value, we take a look at their last couple months’ worth of bank transactions. It probably won’t come as a surprise to many of you that when you get right into it, the things they spend their money on rarely match up with their professed values.
We’ve got a similar issue here in School District 91. We say — even those who continually vote no on school bonds — that education is important, that it matters. But our actions, and where we put our resources, tell a different story.
Right now, the district is assembling a steering committee and preparing to hold community meetings to develop a long-term facilities plan for D91. The idea is to try, yet again, to put together a plan that will upgrade our schools, meeting the needs of our children as they prepare to go out into the world.
We face a lot of challenges. Days after the last school bond failed, a sinkhole opened in the gym at Idaho Falls High School. Many of our schools have accessibility and mobility issues. Upgrading the buildings to meet STEM needs is a problem. Many employers cite problem-solving and collaboration skills as top concerns for the workforce of the future, but our buildings aren’t designed for project-based learning and student teamwork.
Designing facilities that allow students to learn in different ways, and pursue different paths, is important. The new plan is to look at how to upgrade current facilities, as well as consider new construction. There’s a lot to take into account. And if we want to be involved, well, we need to be present to offer constructive criticism and share ideas — not simply say “no” and go home.
We’re getting past the point where “good enough” is good enough for our children when it comes to their learning environment. We need to focus on excellence.
And it’s not just the local level where our professed values don’t align with what’s going on. We say teachers are important. But are we giving them the resources and the respect they need?
In many cases, our teachers are doing amazing things — especially when you consider what they have to deal with: lower salaries than what’s offered in almost every surrounding state, blatant disrespect from legislators, ridiculous reporting requirements that take them away from teaching and focus on inconsequential details. How long should we expect them to put up with these conditions?
At some point, we need to do an inventory. Do we really value education? Are we truly ready to invest what it takes to provide the best for our children and support our teachers? As a community, are we willing to get involved in the process?
And at what point do we start holding our state-level “representatives” and local political “leaders” responsible for their stances and policies related to educational initiatives?