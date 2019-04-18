Now that the legislative session is over, it’s a good time to look back and consider what our representatives have done in our name. When we look at those we elected to watch out for our interests, can we say that they’ve done what we would have done?
Do you agree that child marriage should be a thing in Idaho? Should we force 13-year-olds to marry those three or four times their age? When the Idaho House was offered the opportunity to raise the marriage age to 16, every single representative in District 30 and District 33 voted against the bill, affirming their belief that child marriage is totally fine.
Idaho has the highest rate of child marriage in the country. If you’re fine with this, then our representatives did their job. If you’re concerned about the welfare of these adolescents and worried about how they’re treated, you might question why our legislators weren’t inclined to protect some of our most vulnerable people.
Were you one of the voters in Bonneville County who voted for Prop. 2? Bonneville County, particularly D33, had one of the highest passage rates in the state. Most of the people now eligible for Medicaid already work, and yet our representatives voted to add expensive work requirements. Not only that, but our legislators decided that women on the program would need a special recommendation to see an OB-GYN for prenatal care.
These added items are unnecessary, throw up barriers for people who would otherwise qualify and cost more money than a clean expansion. Our legislators, rather than listening to us, sabotaged Medicaid expansion so that it accomplishes less and costs us more. Later, when what they’ve foisted on us has failed, they’ll blame us.
And what about the anti-initiative bill? Angry that we the people solved the problem of six years of inaction, we saw a move to make it practically impossible for voters to get initiatives on the ballot. In the House, our legislators from D30 voted against this bill, which was encouraging for those who believe citizens should maintain the right to legislate when representatives won’t.
Unfortunately, both D33 House representatives voted for S1159a, showing nothing but contempt for their constituents — especially disappointing after ignoring the express will of 65 percent of voters in D33 on the issue of Medicaid expansion.
Other items were brought up this term, including how we hold abusers of public lands accountable, to allowing farmers to grow hemp as a cash crop, among other issues. By examining the votes of legislators, you can learn where our representatives and senators stood on each issue — and whether you agree with what they’ve done.
True, it’s impossible to agree with everything someone does. Chances are, each of our representatives has voted at least once in a way that makes you angry. But what matters, in the end, is the sum total of those votes and what they tell us. Looking at the patterns of our legislators and how they vote, do you feel like they respect their constituents?
Do you feel like your top priorities were protected? Only you can make that determination. But one thing’s certain. If you feel like your legislators haven’t been representing you, for the most part, it’s time to hold them accountable. Demand town halls. Encourage your neighbors to run for office. Consider running for office yourself. In the end, we get the government we vote for.