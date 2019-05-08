Idaho Republicans have an inherent suspicion of the Federal Reserve System and its effect upon our currency. The Idaho Republican Platform, Article 1, Section 4 states: “We recognize the failure of the Federal Reserve System to maintain a strong U.S. dollar and the danger of mercantile banks controlling the issuance of our currency. We believe the Federal Reserve Bank should be abolished and the issuing power restored to the people with the stipulation that the US dollar be backed by gold and silver. We believe Idahoans need to protect their savings from the ravages of inflation, which is hidden taxation, and encourage citizens to participate in a systematic acquisition of precious metals which represents real value as opposed to paper currencies.”
If you think the U.S. dollar is not worth less than a few years ago, look at the assessed value of your home and the increased property taxes you now pay. Local governments and taxing districts, which collect those increased property taxes, love inflation as much as the feds do.
When I was 12 years old, my grandmother died and I inherited a small amount of money. My father purchased several gold coins for me, at a cost of about $150 per coin. The coins have remained sealed in plastic for 52 years — never touched or circulated. Each coin is now valued at approximately $1,750. The coin has not changed, but now 1,750 one-dollar bills are needed to buy what once cost only 150 one-dollar bills. The dollar bills have changed, not the coin. Dollars from 1966 are now worth only a few cents. To me, the coin is not changed at all, but if I sell the coin, the same U.S. government which devalued its dollars, will claim that I made a profit of $1,600 and will demand a large share of my profit for taxes.
The hard-earned savings of Idahoans are being stolen year-by-year as our paper currency decreases in value as a result of the Federal Reserve’s policy of “quantitative easing,” meaning increasing the number of dollars in circulation. More dollars chasing the same goods ensure inflation will occur.
While many progressives will correctly claim that a return to the gold standard is not politically acceptable, is not economically possible in our complex international economy and that the Federal Reserve is legal and cannot be abolished, the fact that it is legal will never make it right. Dollars that were quite literally “as good as gold” are now based only on our faith that the government will pay its debts.
If the Idaho Republican Party cannot change the Federal Reserve system, we can at least encourage our fellow Republicans to protect a portion of their savings by acquiring precious metals. Gratefully, my very wise father understood years ago what the government was doing and protected my inheritance. We owe it to our children, our grandchildren and ourselves to do likewise. Our dollars which are now “worth less,” soon will be worthless.