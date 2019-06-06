We are truly fortunate – indeed, blessed – in Idaho Falls to have a thriving, committed and active nonprofit community that works hard every day to make sure that the least and last among us, the forgotten, the challenged, the hurting can have access to and enjoy the quality of life that our beautiful part of the country offers.
Our nonprofit community is collaborative – working together to share limited resources, information and tools in order to help each other help our community. And our community is generous – offering your support in volunteerism, donations and dollars. That collaboration and that generosity allow us the chance to make every dollar that comes in stretch farther than reason might suggest was even possible.
However, all of us face a very real potential threat to our ability to serve all who come to us in need or in crisis. Recently, the Office of Management and Budget issued a notice requesting public comments on a recommended change to the methodology for updating the federal poverty line for inflation. The recommended change is to update the Census Bureau’s poverty thresholds using an alternative, lower measure of inflation than the traditional Consumer Price Index.
This is not an insignificant issue – if passed, this would result in lower poverty thresholds, with the gap between the current and the proposed methodology increasing each year. The impact would be small at first but would grow exponentially year over year, ultimately resulting in a lowered income-eligibility criteria cutoff for dozens of federal safety net programs, cutting or eliminating assistance to individuals and families.
Those affected would be seniors and people with disabilities who would lose or receive less help from Medicare Part D’s low-income subsidy – meaning higher premiums for drug coverage and more out of pocket costs for prescriptions; children in low-income households (working families) who rely on healthcare coverage through the CHIP program and free or reduced lunch at schools or the SNAP (food stamp) program; millions of Americans who buy health insurance through the ACA marketplace would receive lower premium tax credits, resulting in higher premiums.
This proposed change doesn’t make sense – the current poverty line is already far below what is needed to raise a family. For a family of four, the federal poverty level is $25,100. A basic household survival budget for a family of four in Bonneville County, according to the United Way ALICE research, is $57,240. This proposal will lower the poverty level so far that it would make the word “poverty” entirely meaningless.
Right now, the OMB is seeking public comment on the possible change. This is such a hidden issue that so far, only 225 people nationwide have submitted comments through their online portal. On behalf of all of the nonprofits who are stretched thin trying to meet the current needs in our community, I appeal to our friends in Idaho Falls to please submit your strong objection to this proposed change. Comments may be submitted online here: https://www.regulations.gov/comment? D=OMB-2019-0002-0001.