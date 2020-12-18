Holidays are always a special time around town. But come with me as I meander down memory lane when Idaho Falls was barely one-third the population we are today.
We lived nearby the First Presbyterian Church on North Ridge near the YMCA. We’d walk to town because it was so close. Walking west on Elm Street past the city library (now the Museum of Idaho) and the big Safeway grocery store (now Alpine Heating & Air Conditioning), we had to wait for a steam locomotive to move some cars, then cross the tracks and past the Railroad Freight Depot to the Firestone store (now Dennings Showcase) and on past the Rio Theater (now the ARTitorium of Idaho) and the hat cleaners and into Chesbro Music. Mother requested a favorite album so she could preview it in one of their sound booths before she bought it; no YouTube back then. Now on to State Hardware and J.C. Penney’s (recently Ferrell’s Clothing), now we were getting into town.
We turned north on Park Avenue — there were no one-way streets back then. About a block later, we came to F.W. Woolworth’s dime store. (Five-and-dime stores were the dollar stores of the day, only bigger. Generally, they had either a lunch counter or a soda fountain too.) A little to the west was Paramount Theater (now the Colonial Theater), Sears and Roebucks Company, and around the corner was the Post Register with their pressmen setting type on their linotype machines that you could watch through the window. On the other corners of Park and A Street was the First Security Bank, Walgreens Drug Store and Fogg Drug.
A bit further north, past the alley, we shopped the S&H Kress Company (another dime store), and across from there on the corner of Park and B Streets was J.J. Newberry’s dime store — they had the best malts in town. A block away, the U.S. post office with all the gifts coming and going. On B Street, between Park and Shoup, was a variety store (Beauty for All Seasons) with the best Christmas toys you could ask Santa for. And across the street from that was the C.C. Anderson Store (Kingston Companies), which was a treat because they had an actual working escalator you could ride up to the second floor and back down. And here was my favorite Santa Claus to talk to at Christmas. He never failed.
In that time things seemed to move a bit slower, with no Internet or cell phones (the operator still asked “number please” when you wanted to call), and our first TV station was still a year away. You met people on the street who were polite and actually said “Merry Christmas” in passing. The city had the flavor of growth, and everyone seemed eager for next year to come with its challenges and successes.
As pleasant as these memories taste today, I have to remember that now is when our grandchildren are making their “I remember when ... ” stories. And we are now the painters of this picture.