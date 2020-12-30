Today we are faced with a health crisis and an educational crisis. It is estimated that at least 60% of K-12 students will be negatively affected. This comes at a time when public education is under extreme pressure to provide more effective and relevant education.
I often ask, “what is the purpose of education?” Results vary, but most often it is something like “to get a job.” I would agree that education is foundational to employability. The Idaho Republican Platform identifies strong support for effective and efficient education.
It has been said that education is the surest route to self-reliance. The amount and type have changed over time. In my grandfather’s time, less than 20% of youth attended HS and only 9% graduated. In my father’s time, about 75% were graduating. In my day (the ‘70s), graduation was expected, and it was common to hire on in an entry level position and work your way up. Today, many supervisor or manager jobs require formal education past high school. Since only 60% of our population have degrees, this automatically eliminates many qualified job candidates.
The workplace has changed significantly. The ‘80s brought desktop computers. The ’90s brought the internet and new ways to acquire information and knowledge. The 2000s brought smart phones with a world of information and knowledge at your fingertips.
The rate of change in the workplace has outpaced education’s ability to adapt. This summer the INL conducted a minimum entry education analysis of the projected next 1,000 hires in its nuclear programs. Of those, 542 were identified as requiring bachelor’s or advance degrees; 450 were identified as requiring craft/technical/military certificates or specialized associate degrees; only 25 of the 1,000 listed required HS or equivalent. The new education sweet spot is something more than HS but less than a bachelor’s degree. Also, this summer the Idaho Workforce Development Council conducted an employment gap analysis of proposed large-scale projects in our region. It was determined that up to 5,000 additional construction and potentially 1,200 ongoing facility support jobs are likely in the next two to seven years. This expansion comes when baby boomers are exiting the workforce in record numbers.
Significant efforts are underway in our region to address this crisis and meet the needs of business and industry. Discussions are underway to bring a regional Career Technical HS to our area and potentially changing state graduation requirements to accommodate flexibility and expand apprenticeships and internships. Legislation now enables districts to pay for experience and expertise of vocational teachers. CEI and ISU are expanding their vocational programs and working with regional employers to develop job specific associate degrees that students can start and even finish in High School. The Chamber of Commerce Foundation is training communities to lead out in creating regionally relevant educational systems.
Now is the time to seriously evolve our 100-year-old educational model. After all, most of us no longer ride horses to work.