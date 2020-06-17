Upon reading the paper after the election, it struck me that Swan Valley has become one more small town to consign themselves to the dust bins of history by refusing to fund schools. Without viable schools, families move away and with them, any medical facilities the town may have had. Without families, the local shops close down. Without shops, the old folks start moving away if they don’t die first from a lack of medical care. Within a single generation, the towns go from being a pleasant small town in which to raise your family to being largely deserted. This is a scenario playing out across America and is aggregated in Idaho by having the highest barriers in the country to pass school funding.
This is one of many reasons for the rapid growth of metropolitan areas across America and Idaho. With schools being governed locally, we end up with a huge disparity in the quality of education depending upon which community is willing to fund its schools. Schools are the lynchpin that holds the community together over the generations.
Across Idaho, we hear people yelling, “Our taxes are too high.” Yet the areas with the highest taxes are experiencing the most growth. The reasons for this should be obvious to anyone who chooses to pay attention. The big metropolitan areas with the highest taxes offer the best schools, jobs and various forms of infrastructure. It is obvious that these amenities cost money that comes from taxes.
This brings up the issue of “critical mass.” Critical mass is the convergence of all the things required for a metropolitan area to grow and for the people to thrive. It is possible for an area to grow and for a significant portion of the population not to thrive. The part of the population that is not thriving often is a function of poor education and/or medical care. The various individuals who do not thrive often turn to drug abuse in an effort to dull the pain of poverty.
All communities have varying percentages of “societal dropouts.” These people are a serious drag on the area and can cost a lot of money that would be spent better for other purposes. I have never seen a cost/benefit analysis, and I wonder if it would not have been cheaper to have given these people better medical care and education as children than to bear the cost of dealing with their issues as adults.
The metropolitan areas of Idaho that are large enough to pull together a critical mass are doing very well. A change it the Idaho Constitution to move educational funding to the state would go a long way to allow small towns to also thrive.