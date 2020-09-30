Picture this scenario taking place in your household: You and your spouse have an amicable relationship and you make important decisions together — you set budgets, you decide which house to buy and who gets to load the dishwasher.
It’s a pleasant arrangement. You’re pretty happy.
Then, during a time of high stress, your spouse, without any discussion, revises the arrangement in major ways. Your partner ignores the family rules unilaterally and starts to spend lots and lots of money without talking to you. That’s so far from the norm because you two have spent hours at the kitchen table hashing out budgets.
You attempt to talk to your spouse, to no avail. Your partner isn’t interested in discussing the issue. If your spouse relents at all — a rarity — the discussion sticks to shallow waters, never addressing the erratic behavior, disregard for family rules and reckless spending. You’re determined to bring up these pressing issues, but your spouse sets the agenda and simply won’t hear it.
Sound familiar? It should sound familiar because that’s what has played out in Idaho this year.
As you might have guessed, the people of Idaho are the wise, thoughtful spouse in this story. And the reckless spouse willing to go it alone on the most important matters of the day? That’s Gov. Brad Little.
To be sure, Little was put in a tough situation this year. In the pandemic’s early months, he and state experts had little information about the virus and its possible effects on Idaho residents. He enacted measures he thought prudent. My sense is that the governor, at least initially, did the best he could with what he had at the time.
A few weeks into the pandemic, the governor should have altered course. Instead of his acting unilaterally to handle the state’s pandemic response, the governor should have consulted the Legislature in a wide-open special session.
But he didn’t. To his credit, he eventually called a special session, albeit months after he should have. And, unfortunately, though allowed in the Idaho Constitution, he limited the session’s scope.
Like a disempowered, listless spouse, the Legislature — thanks largely to the feckless Idaho Senate — went along with Little’s decree.
During the pandemic, the governor’s office has suspended at least 75 state laws. Of course, some of them should be repealed because they interfere with personal freedom. But that’s not Little’s decision to make alone.
Further, Little and his administrative crew have spent hundreds of millions of dollars without direct legislative oversight. Sure, three lawmakers hold seats on the spending oversight committee, but special interest representatives hold more seats and can easily outvote legislators.
It’s time for lawmakers to find their spines and re-balance the relationship between the Legislature and the governor. During the 2021 session, lawmakers must limit the governor’s emergency powers and pass a constitutional amendment to allow the Legislature to call itself back into session. Otherwise, the abuse by the state’s reckless spouse — the governor — will continue unchecked.