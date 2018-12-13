Monday night, Congress revealed the long-anticipated compromise on the far-reaching Farm Bill. Thanks to the calls, emails and letters from millions across the country — including many here in Idaho – the months-long gridlock over this critical piece of legislation that not only addresses support for our farmers, but also help for our neighbors in need, is almost over.
The bill compromise protects the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, commonly referred to as “food stamps”) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), which are absolutely essential programs that help the millions of people in America who struggle with hunger and food insecurity. Including the more than 12,000 families that your local food pantry, the Community Food Basket–Idaho Falls, serves every year. Twenty thousand of the 48,000 Idahoans we will have helped this year are children, 3,500 are senior citizens, and 400 of those families are headed by veterans of our armed services.
SNAP is the single largest program aimed at alleviating hunger, and it puts food into the hands of more than 40 million Americans. SNAP is also extremely efficient – expanding when there is an economic crisis affecting more families, and shrinking when the economy is serving them better. For example, more families relied on SNAP to put food on the table during the recession, when participation peaked at around 240,000 Idahoans in 2011. Since then, as Idaho’s economy improved and fewer families have had to use the program to help pay for groceries, participation dropped by nearly 40 percent.
Idahoans rely on SNAP only for short-term needs. The average SNAP recipient only participates in the program for 9 months.
TEFAP plays an important role as well. TEFAP provides food banks with healthy food grown in the United States and purchased by the government from US farms and food manufacturers. It allows us to help serve families who make too much to qualify for food stamps but still find themselves struggling to put food on their tables.
So, it is good news to hear that a compromise version of the Farm Bill which is bipartisan in nature and which protects SNAP and TEFAP is coming up for a vote.