Whether you supported President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” or former Vice President Joe Biden’s “Unite for a Better America” campaigns, the fact remains that each created an indelible political movement with a combined 155 million vested supporters.
The mainstream media, political pundits and biased social media tycoons for months tried to convince Americans that our choice for president in 2020 would be the most important decision of our lifetimes. While our choice for commander in chief will certainly have an impact on international relations, immigration, tax policy and the economic direction of the country, who occupies the White House likely will have little impact on what happens in our communities or state.
Sadly, everything has become hyperpartisan, and the mainstream media has fostered this division. Agitators topple statues, burn cities and beat their political opponents. Everything is deemed insensitive or racist. People are doxxed on social media or fired from their jobs for offering an opinion different than the mob. The mainstream media no longer reports the news; it sets the agenda through its biased reporting and puts in place the marching orders for the divide-and-conquer crowd.
Imagine if those who get pleasure cyber-attacking their so-called friends on social media, or others who threatened to leave the country if their chosen candidate wasn’t elected, instead focused that impassioned energy on improving their neighborhoods, schools, cities, counties and states. What if they changed their destructive, exclusionary behavior to constructive, inclusionary action?
If your neighborhood is on the decline, organize a cleanup committee, roll up your sleeves and help out. If you want to plot the direction of your school district, run for a trustee position. If you want more say in how tax dollars are spent in your community, run for the city council or county commission. Likewise, if you want to improve your state, run for the Legislature or the U.S. Congress.
For those who have no desire to run for political office, call or email your elected officials with constructive ideas, volunteer at your local school or church, coach a youth sports team or pick up litter on your favorite hiking trail. Do what you can to improve that small piece of real estate that you call home.
Conservative commentator and author Mark Steyn, a staunch critic of the climate change movement, says that people should first focus on improving their local schools rather than tackling the Herculean-effort of trying to reduce the temperature of the planet Earth. It makes sense; fix what you see every day.
The country remains incredibly divided. It’s not good for humankind or the direction of the greatest country on Earth. Not even a national pandemic could bring us together.
It’s time to shift focus from the national election and turn that energy into making a positive impact in our communities.