On Tuesday, the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce presented a legislative review luncheon with eastern Idaho legislators. I love these types of events because it’s important for constituents — and we’re all constituents regardless of party affiliation — to interact with the people who are supposed to represent them.
Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to pay the entry fee charged by such events, so it’s nice when legislators put on town halls and answer questions. In fact, the legislators in D34 did just that — once before the session and then multiple times during the session. I suspect (but can’t confirm) that Rep. Britt Raybould was the driving force behind the town halls.
Rep. Raybould has been a breath of fresh air in eastern Idaho. Eager to represent the entire region, and willing to listen to views different from hers. Sen. Dave Lent has also been refreshing, taking the time to thoughtfully answer emails and being willing to talk to just about anybody. I also enjoyed Sen. Mark Harris talking about some of the practical ways he was able to help some of his D32 constituents. Too often our “representatives” get bogged down in ideological issues that do nothing to actually advance our quality of life. Hearing about practical solutions was a nice change.
Unfortunately, at the Chamber event, all of the legislators talked for so long that there was no time to address the questions submitted by attendees. Some legislators were quite vocal in their disappointment that some of their bills didn’t get passed and vowed to bring them up again next session. Others cited the “controversy” surrounding Medicaid expansion, neglecting to mention that all the difficulties surrounding the issue were largely self-inflicted by our so-called leaders.
In D30 and D33, legislators don’t seem inclined to hold town halls, and we don’t know when D34 will hold the next town hall, so, since we might not be allowed to ask our legislators questions in an open and public setting, let’s take a look at some of Idahoans’ priorities. We can then look at voting records and determine whether our “representatives” are truly on our side.
According to the 2019 Idaho Public Policy Survey, the top five issues Idahoans care about are education, economy, healthcare, growth and transportation. Additionally, education is so important to Idahoans that they are willing to pay higher taxes to increase funding for early childhood education.
In light of this reality, and in light of how passionate Idahoans have been recently about access to affordable healthcare, it boggles the mind that our “leaders” spend so much time touting their interest in cutting taxes. The bulk of the benefit from recent tax adjustments went to high earners, and we’re still not entirely sure how revenues have been impacted.
Idahoans have made it clear that our priorities are in creating a state that offers opportunities to our families — opportunities created by robust education policies, adequate infrastructure and affordable healthcare. When we prioritize things like education and healthcare that actually contribute to middle class success, the economic piece follows.
It’s time to pay attention. Are our local and state leaders representing our interests? Citizen oversight is the foundation of a representative republic. It’s up to us to make sure our representatives actually represent us.