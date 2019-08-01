Eighty years ago, Stephen L. Richards, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, and later First Counselor to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President David O. McKay, warned of the consequences from government programs. “Weakening of moral fiber, increased dependencies, and, more importantly and worse than all, eventually, a destruction of the fundamental concepts and philosophies that have been responsible for the progress of humanity in the world,” Richards said.
Over the ensuing years, Americans have become ever dependent on government programs. Bureaucracies have replaced families. Voters elect politicians who promise to uphold conservative principles, and yet the noose tightens with the ongoing creation of new programs and regulations.
How do we reverse direction and save our country for future generations?
I submit to you that we’re doing it, right here in Idaho. Rather than elect politicians who promise to vote conservative, we have a yardstick of accountability. It’s called the Idaho Freedom Index. Produced by the Idaho Freedom Foundation since 2012, the Freedom Index looks at every policy bill produced by the Idaho Legislature Using the same criteria found in the Idaho Republican Party Platform, the Freedom Index asks if a bill 1. raises or lowers taxes or fees; 2. creates or eliminates government programs or regulations; 3. supports or rejects free enterprise.
Measuring each bill allows Idahoans to see whether their legislators, in aggregate, vote to support limited government or big government. It also allows lawmakers to know whether they’re voting to expand government or shrink it. No longer are Idaho politicians able to get away with saying how conservative they are; they now must prove it, and the Freedom Index is the ultimate yardstick of how they align with the Idaho Republican Platform.
When the Idaho Freedom Index started in 2012, only a handful of legislators out of 105 had voting records that proved they were real adherents of Republican conservatism. In 2018 and 2019, the number of Idaho lawmakers voting for Republican limited government was in the 70s. IFF President Wayne Hoffman, who has been watching the Legislature for nearly 25 years, told me the last two legislative sessions were the only truly conservative Republican sessions he has witnessed. He said he suspects that’s probably true of legislative sessions as far back as the 1930s.
Idaho’s more conservative government is also pushing back against the liberalism that’s baked into the bureaucracy. Exhibit A: The recent letter Idaho lawmakers signed opposing Boise State University’s leftist agenda. Lawmakers wrote BSU President Marlene Tromp urging her to end divisive programs such as Rainbow Graduation, a focus on state scholarships for foreign-born children and a hiring program that gives preferences to job candidates based on sexuality and race.
It’s no coincidence that of the 28 lawmakers signing the letter, 27 had highly favorable scores on the Idaho Freedom Index. I doubt the letter would have been possible if the Freedom Index didn’t exist. From eastern Idaho, the list of letter signers includes Barbara Ehardt (90 percent index score), Bryan Zollinger (93 percent), Chad Christensen (97 percent), Julianne Young (88 percent), Kevin Andrus (84 percent) and Randy Armstrong (87 percent). Other signers throughout Idaho have similar Freedom Index scores. In general, the letter’s signers represent the best of the best freedom fighters of Idaho’s House of Representatives.
The Freedom Index is working, and it is helping Idaho politicians and voters return to and defend the conservative principles that are, as stated eight decades ago, “responsible for the progress of humanity in the world.” If we keep this going, America will return to its conservative roots, and it will have started in Idaho.