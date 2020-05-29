As I look back on my ancestry, I find things that are relevant to my life today. My great grandfather Wilde and his wife had 13 children, all of whom survived well into adulthood. My great grandfather Brocade and his wife had six children, four of whom died of childhood diseases. This was not uncommon before the development of vaccines. These two families lived about 50 miles apart; the Brocades in Saint Louis and the Wildes about 50 miles away in a very small farming community. The Brocades were in the middle of everything, including a wide range of diseases present at that time while the Wildes were living in conditions equivalent to today’s self-quarantining. Keep in mind this was in the 1880s and 1890s, well before automobiles were developed.
In the 1940s, I remember visiting relatives living in the house where the Wildes had lived, and they still had no pluming. There were an outhouse and a hand-dug well where a bucket was used to get water used for drinking and cooking. In spite of these conditions considered primitive today, everyone was healthy and happy.
In contrast, the two surviving Brocade sisters (my grandmother and her sister) lived with us in St. Louis and were supported by my parents. Both suffered from what today would be described as PTSD from having to watch their four siblings die.
This brings us to today as we are in the midst of a new pandemic for which there is not yet a vaccine. It is likely that the Wilde children survived on the basis of their isolation from others. Similarly, the quarantining of today is almost certainly saving many lives, and I am thankful that our governor had the wisdom to impose it. I resent the people who are openly defying his order, especially the lieutenant governor who is playing to the hard-right wing of the Republican Party that advocates expanding rights to the point that they significantly impact the rights of their neighbors.
This brings me to the subject “When does the exercise of your rights impact my rights?” Are you doing something that puts the lives of my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at risk? If so, you have crossed my red line. There is a long list of activities that do just that, and breaking quarantine is just the beginning. Things like texting while driving and driving drunk are right up there with breaking quarantine and allowing convicted criminals to buy assault rifles.
Freedom requires a balance, and we need to elect people who work to develop a balance that carefully weights each issue. There are occasions when the Freedom Foundation is right at that red line.